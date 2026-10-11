Questions over call by officials may muddy Georgia's narrow win over Alabama

If Georgia lands the No. 1 ranking, it should probably come with an asterisk.

The second-ranked Bulldogs benefitted from what appeared to be a blown call in a 20-17 victory at No. 2 Alabama on Saturday night.

Dwight Phillips Jr. ran for 120 yards, Bo Walker added 69 more and Georgia staked its claim to a top spot in the AP Top 25 poll with its first victory in Tuscaloosa since 2014. But most of the talk afterward was about Southeastern Conference officials declining to throw a flag on Georgia safety KJ Bolden after what appeared to be a clear pass-interference penalty in the end zone.

It would have moved the Crimson Tide safely into field-goal range. Instead, Bolden sacked Keelon Russell on the next play and forced Alabama to punt.

“We can’t put the game in that situation where the officials come into play," Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer said. “We just got to control the things we can control.”

After the no-call, Georgia iced away the final three minutes — with some help from Alabama cornerback Dijon Lee Jr., who pushed receiver to the ground after the whistle and drew a personal-foul penalty that allowed the Bulldogs to run out the clock.

Lee also was flagged for pass interference earlier in the second half, which helped set up Gunner Stockton’s 14-yard touchdown run. Stockton played well, completing 18 of 22 passes for 249 yards, with a touchdown and an interception.

The Bulldogs finished with 206 yards on the ground despite playing without leading rusher Nate Frazier and won the latest showdown between the two SEC heavyweights. It was Georgia’s third win over Alabama in their last 13 meetings, first in the regular season since 2007 and Kirby Smart’s first win in Tuscaloosa.

“I didn’t come here to lose,” Smart said.

The game was played despite Hurricanes Isaias coming ashore Friday night. Bryant-Denny Stadium was packed — President Trump decided not to attend — and the result should vault Georgia to the top spot in the Top 25 after No. 1 Texas lost to Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry.

Russell completed 16 of 30 passes for 185 yards, with a touchdown. He also ran for 41 yards.

Alabama’s Ryan Coleman-Williams leaves the game twiceAlabama star receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams was knocked out of the game twice, first with an apparent left leg injury and then to be evaluated for a concussion.

Quarterback Keelon Russell targeted Coleman-Williams in the end zone from Georgia’s 16-yard line late in the second quarter. The pass was broken up, and when Coleman-Williams tried to stand up, he could not put any weight on his leg. Alabama’s training staff helped him off the field.

Coleman-Williams returned after the break, spent time on an exercise bike and was back on the field to start the third quarter.

But he was injured again when his head appeared to hit the ground late in the game while trying to make a catch. Team trainers took his helmet and escorted him to the locker room. He finished with three receptions for 39 yards.

The takeawayGeorgia found success on the ground without Frazier and backup Chauncey Bowens. The Bulldogs also benefited from recovering all five of their fumbles. Stockton was 9-of-10 passing for 104 yards on third down.

Alabama had its moments offensively but missed opportunities on the ground and with scoring chances on the brink of field-goal range.