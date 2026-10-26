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Alabama joins federal lawsuit against Dollar General

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins,
Associated Press
Published October 26, 2026 at 3:42 PM CDT
FILE - Children ride their bicycles to the Dollar General store, Aug. 21, 2025, in Nashua, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Charles Krupa/AP Photo/Charles Krupa
/
AP
FILE - Children ride their bicycles to the Dollar General store, Aug. 21, 2025, in Nashua, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

The Federal Trade Commission has sued the bargain chain Dollar General for what it characterized as “long-running deceptive pricing practices” by charging customers more once they reach the register than the prices that are displayed on shelves and in advertisements. Alabama is among twenty states to join the federal legal action.

Twenty states joined in the complaint, filed by the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee. It said that Dollar General failed to correct the issue despite what it said was “extensive corporate knowledge of the problem.”

“Dollar General has betrayed the trust of millions of American consumers and imposed significant financial harm on communities and consumers who are already struggling to make their paychecks last,” wrote Christopher Mufarrige, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection.

Dollar General, based in Goodlettsville, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville, did not immediately return a request for comment from The Associated Press.

The states joining the FTC lawsuit include: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Utah and Wisconsin, according to the FTC.

Americans have become frustrated with higher prices, and also what they perceive to be new methods used by restaurant chains and major retailers in setting prices including the use of artificial intelligence tools.
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News Federal Trade Commission Dollar General Alabama Attorney General
Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Pat Duggins
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
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