Reports: Son of Alabama football star accused of harassing police officer following arrest

Multiple published reports say Alabama defensive back Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. is facing misdemeanor charges related to allegedly threatening a police officer involved in his arrest in 2025. The Tide player was suspended prior to last Saturday's Homecoming game against Texas A&M. Kirkpatrick was arrested again Friday, reportedly for doxing and harassing communications, according to reports.

The veteran defensive back allegedly sent the officer a profanity-laced message. Kirkpatrick was arrested last year on three counts of reckless endangerment, attempting to elude and speeding. He was suspended in October and did not play for the rest of the season. Kirkpatrick rejoined the team in the spring, and is now facing an extra misdemeanor charge from June for leaving the scene of an accident.

The son of former Alabama and NFL cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick Sr. is the Crimson Tide's second-string cornerback. He appeared in every game before last Saturday and has four tackles on the season. Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer addressed the issue by telling reports that Kirkpatrick is "not with us."

Alabama's secondary got thinner during last Saturday’s with the suspension of Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. and the ejection of Red Morgan. Just before kickoff, the Tide confirmed that Kirkpatrick was suspended for violating team rules. It was his second suspension at Alabama; he missed the final seven games of the 2025 season after an on-campus arrest.

Morgan was ejected for targeting midway through the second quarter. Morgan threw his gloves and had to be consoled on the bench by Coleman-Williams. Alabama already was playing without top cornerback Zabien Brown because of a leg injury.

