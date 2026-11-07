Big night for Crimson Tide's Amari Allen against Arkansas State

Amari Allen had 16 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists for the fifth triple-double in program history as No. 20 Alabama beat Arkansas State 101-86 on Friday night.

Allen got his 10th assist on Brandon Garrison’s layup with just over six minutes left. Before the final media timeout, Allen landed awkwardly, grabbed his right ankle and needed help off the floor. He returned to the bench after the timeout. Arkansas State’s Amadou Doumbia went straight to the locker room after he was also slow to get up.

Alabama guard Aden Holloway served the final game of a five-game suspension following his March arrest on drug charges that were later dismissed. Freshman forward Jaxon Richardson sat out with an upper-body injury.

Layne Taylor made his first three 3-point shots to help Arkansas State (1-1) take a 19-11 lead. He finished with 20 points and six assists. Chaz Watson added 15 points and Doumbia had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Alabama (2-0) missed 16 of its first 19 shots, but scored 24 second-chance points before halftime. Allen hit back-to-back 3-pointers, one from near the logo, and Drew Fielder hit another with three seconds left to cap a 21-2 run for a 51-34 lead.

Jordan Pyke scored seven of his 12 points during an 11-0 run that pulled the Red Wolves within 67-55. Tarris Bouie answered with a 3-pointer on Alabama’s next possession.

Qayden Samuels led Alabama with 17 points and Fielder added 16. Allen joined Aaron Estrada (2024), Kira Lewis Jr. (2020) and Roy Rodgers (twice 1996) as the only Alabama players with a triple-double.