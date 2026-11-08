Alabama moves up in the AP Top 25, but Georgia is Top Dawg

Georgia was voted number one in The Associated Press Top 25 for the second time this season Sunday, unbeaten UCLA matched its highest ranking in 25 years and Ohio State's free fall continued after a wild weekend that followed the first College Football Playoff rankings of the year. Alabama moved up after soundly defeating LSU.

Miami became the fourth No. 1 team to get knocked out of the top spot, the most in a single season since 2008. Only one team — No. 6 Indiana, which was idle — remained in the same spot it had a week ago in the Top 25. Alabama is number seven.

Georgia turned in one of the most dominant performances of the season in a 42-7 victory at Mississippi on Saturday. The Bulldogs had been No. 1 for one week when they were upset by Auburn on Oct. 17 but never dropped out of the top five, and they were the voters' choice for No. 1 by a wide margin over Utah and Notre Dame.

Utah moved up one spot to No. 2 after its 28-20 win over rival BYU and the Utes now have their highest-ever AP ranking in the regular season. The Fighting Irish's 31-24 win over Miami pushed them up one rung to No. 3, while the Hurricanes fell to No. 5 after their first loss.

Georgia earned 53 of the 70 first-place votes from the media voting panel. Utah received 12 first-place votes and Notre Dame got five.

UCLA is 9-0 for the first time since 1998 and moved up to No. 4. It's the Bruins' highest ranking since their 2001 team was No. 4 following a 6-0 start. After Miami, Indiana, Alabama, Texas, Tennessee and Texas Tech completed the top 10.

Alabama and Texas both were rewarded for road wins and moved up two spots. The Crimson Tide won at LSU and the Longhorns at Missouri. Tennessee jumped from No. 16 to No. 9, its highest ranking in two years, after an impressive 34-6 win over a top-10 Kentucky. Texas Tech returned to the top 10 after outscoring West Virginia 53-48.

Ohio State, which was No. 2 two weeks ago, went from No. 11 after its loss at Southern California to No. 21 this week after a 41-28 home loss to Oregon. The Buckeyes hadn't been ranked so low, excluding the 2020 pandemic season, since 2014.

In and out

In: No. 18 Oregon's big win at Ohio State, which followed a ranked home win over Northwestern, put the Ducks in the poll for the first time in five weeks.

In: No. 25 SMU had been ranked all season until it lost at Syracuse and is now back after throttling Virginia Tech.

Out: Missouri's loss to Texas was its second in three games and left the Tigers 1-3 against ranked opponents.

Out: Florida has lost four of five since its 4-0 start.