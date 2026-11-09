First lady attends Alabama-LSU football game

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Melania Trump on Saturday announced that Louisiana State University has raised $7.2 million to provide scholarships through her “Fostering the Future” program to LSU students who were formerly in foster care.

"This achievement will give young people from foster care an anchor of stability, a strong educational foundation and a chance to build a wonderful life,” she said at an event with LSU President Wade Rousse and some of the donors.

The $7.2 million in private donations will fund a permanent endowment for the scholarships, speakers said. MMR Group Inc., an electrical contracting company based in Baton Rouge, committed $5 million, with members of the LSU Foundation raising an additional $2.2 million, they said.

The first lady later attended a college football game between ranked regional rivals, No. 15 LSU and No. 9 Alabama, another participant in the scholarship program.

“As adults, we have a moral obligation to our children, especially those in foster care. But, as you know, we must act to truly make a difference. The foster care community doesn’t need words,” she added. She concluded her brief remarks with, "Now, let’s go and enjoy the game.”

LSU has 14 scholars under the program and Alabama has nine, she said, part of a group of 100 students supported across 26 participating colleges and universities this semester.

The first lady watched the game from an enclosed box at Tiger Stadium, and LSU players sported the logo of her “Be Best” initiative on their helmets and uniforms. Fans received commemorative white “Be Best” towels to wave during the game.

“Fostering the Future” is an offshoot of the “Be Best” child well-being initiative that was her signature platform during President Donald Trump’s first term.

Television cameras panned to Melania Trump in the box during the performance of the national anthem and later when a group of “Fostering the Future” scholars were recognized on the field. Cheers rose from the stadium when she appeared on the screen.

A B-52 and a Stealth Bomber flew over before kickoff, followed by a separate flyover featuring different aircraft at halftime.

Among those visiting with Melania Trump in the suite were Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., the LSU president and the “Fostering the Future” scholars.

The first lady's commemorative coin was flipped during the coin toss, the White House said. She left the game near the end of the fourth quarter with Alabama closing in on a 31-13 victory.

“It was a successful day, incredible game,” Melania Trump told reporters before boarding the flight back to Washington. As to meeting the scholarship recipients, “it was great to connect with them."

She also provided an updated figure for the endowment: $7.5 million “and growing.”

During the scholarship announcement, Rousse presented Melania Trump with an LSU helmet sporting the “Be Best” logo, a custom-made “Be Best” football and an LSU jersey with her first name and the number 14, representing the number of enrolled scholars.

“At LSU, we believe talent is everywhere, but we understand that opportunity is not,” Rousse said. "That is why access is one of our highest priorities. Students who have experienced foster care have already demonstrated resilience, determination and potential. Our responsibility, our responsibility is to make sure circumstances beyond their control do not stand between them and a life-changing higher educational experience.”

The first lady started to work on foster care issues after the Republican president left office in 2021 and created “Fostering the Future” to provide resources and support, including scholarships.

Earlier this year, Melania Trump was on Capitol Hill to push Congress to pass a legislative package that would broaden access to services for young people in foster care by updating a decades-old program. The measures cleared the House and are pending in the Senate.

She told members of the House Ways and Means Committee that young people in foster care face barriers to housing, transportation and other challenges outside of the classroom that affect their performance in school along with their future financial independence.

Last November, the first lady spearheaded an executive order signed by the president linking the federal government, colleges and universities, the private sector and charitable groups to create educational and employment opportunities for those in foster care.

She also created “Fostering the Future Together,” a global version of the program with more than 45 participating countries.

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AP Sports Writer Brett Martel in Baton Rouge, La., contributed to this report.

