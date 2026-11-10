Alabama tight end Josh Ford out for the remainder of the season with an undisclosed injury

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama tight end Josh Ford will miss the remainder of the season after getting injured late in the 31-13 win at LSU, head coach Kalen DeBoer said Monday.

Ford caught his second touchdown pass of the season before leaving in the fourth quarter of Saturday's game with an undisclosed injury. The Oklahoma State transfer finishes the year with five catches for 41 yards; his blocking has been an important asset to Alabama’s run game.

“He’s a uniter of our football team, a leader,” DeBoer said. “I think we go back to spring ball and talk about the physicality of what he brought and how other guys, I think, fed off of that.”

Ford had already played through a substantial injury this season. He broke his arm against Mississippi State, underwent surgery and returned against Georgia the following week.

“I know he’s probably right now trying to figure out how he’s still going to play this year,” DeBoer said.

Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said Danny Lewis Jr. is the next option for Ford’s inline blocking responsibilities. Jay Lindsey also is expected to have an expanded role, while starter Kaleb Edwards could take on more work.

DeBoer said Ford will remain involved with the team during his recovery.

“We’re going to have to find ways to make up the gap that he leaves,” DeBoer said.

No. 7 Alabama (7-2, 5-2 SEC, No. 5 CFP) visits Vanderbilt (4-5, 1-5) on Saturday.