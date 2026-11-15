Alabama built rocket fails in what’s considered a major setback for U.S. space effort

Vulcan-Centaur rocket, built at United Launch Alliance’s factory near Decatur fell back to Earth on Sunday. The booster carried forty Amazon Leo broadband satellites, which were also lost. The launch failure is considered a major setback for ULA, NASA, and the U.S. space industry in general.

The Vulcan-Centaur is intended to replace ULA’s older Atlas style rocket. The U.S. military wants to use the new launch vehicle for about half of its national security space missions over the next few years. Amazon has also contracted with ULA for almost forty Vulcan launches for its Leo system, which is meant to compete with Elon Musk’s Starlink internet satellites. The Sunday launch accident is expected to ground the Vulcan rocket for an indefinite length of time. Earth minutes after liftoff Sunday, a crushing setback that will ripple across all sectors of the US space industry.

Sunday’s launch began without incident. The Vulcan’s six solid rocket boosters performed normally. ULA officials say the problem occurred ten minutes into the flight and there’s no immediate indication of what went wrong.

The failure could be an issue for NASA’s Artemis missions to the moon. The space agency’s lunar program wants to use a version of ULA’s Centaur upper stage, which was part of the failed launch, for future flights of NASA’s Space Launch System rocket. That’s the Alabama built rocket that starts each Artemis mission to launch astronaut crews to the Moon. The Centaur was meant to replace a similar booster manufactured by Boeing. NASA officials will reportedly want to rule out a problem with the Centaur V upper stage before using the booster for Artemis missions as soon as 2028.

