Good morning. I'm Lacey Alexander for APR News. The time is 8:04. It's 46 degrees in Tuscaloosa, 53 degrees along the Gulf Coast, 43 degrees for the Tennessee Valley, and 49 degrees in Selma. Richard Scott from the WVUA Weather Center has the forecast in just a moment.

There may be a light show in the skies, assuming you can stay up late tonight and tomorrow night to see it. APR News told you about the Leonid meteor shower last week. The peak of the arrival of shooting stars begins overnight this evening. The astronomical show happens when the Earth passes through the trail of the comet Temple Tuttle. Professor Sam Grunblatt teaches physics and astronomy at the University of Alabama. He says his favorite meteor shower viewing was when he was a college student in Hawaii.

“You know, kind of hanging out on the beach, maybe having a little bonfire or something like that. I remember looking up, and all of a sudden, just like you were seeing, saying, seeing all these meteors just shooting off, you know, lots and lots of them.”

Grunblatt says the best viewing is in spots where you can avoid city lights.

APR News is following the investigation into the weekend failure of an Alabama-built rocket. APR's Pat Duggins has more on what we know about the accident.

The Alabama-built Vulcan Centaur rocket fell back to Earth on Sunday. The loss of the $100 million booster included 40 satellites for Amazon's Leo Internet system. Initial reports from United Launch Alliance were that the launch went fine at first. The problem reportedly occurred 10 minutes into the flight. The failure may have implications for both NASA and the U.S. military. The Pentagon wants to use the Alabama-built Vulcan Centaur for half of its upcoming list of space launches. NASA wants to use the Centaur upper-stage booster for its Artemis missions to send astronauts back to the moon. Pat Duggins, APR News in Tuscaloosa.

This year's Grammy nominees were announced yesterday, and they included some Alabama natives. Country star Ella Langley is up for a multitude of awards, including Best New Artist, Song of the Year, and Album of the Year. The Hope Hole native rose to prominence with her hit song "Choose in Texas," which became the longest-running number one song in the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 history. Another act local to the Yellowhammer State, the band Alabama Shakes, is nominated for Best Alternative Music Album.

The Alabama women's soccer team is headed to the NCAA tournament for the eighth time. During the selection show last night, the Crimson Tide learned that they will host Jackson State this Friday in the first round of the tournament. It will be the fourth time in the last five years that Wes Hart and his squad will welcome a first-round opponent to the Alabama Soccer Stadium, earning a number four seed in the top left quadrant of the bracket. Bama could potentially face Stanford if they defeat JSU. Here's Richard Scott.

Good Tuesday morning to you. Local weather is going to include a cool start to the day. We warmed up some this afternoon. Many of us are well into the 60s today, which is about where we should be for mid to late November. Temperatures in the 40s tonight, then rebound to near 70 for some of us on Wednesday. On WVUA 23, Chief Meteorologist Richard Scott, that's your local weather forecast.

