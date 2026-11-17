The Arab based Belle Chève goat cheese company says it's shutting down effective immediately. The company and its Chevoo Brands arm make handcrafted goat cheese and olive oil products.

A maker of goat cheese spreads and logs expanded in 2022 with the acquisition of Chevoo, which specialized in goat cheese-infused olive oil products. It previously operated in Limestone County, before moving to Marshall County.

In a press release, the company said…

Like many small specialty food companies, Belle Chèvre faced steadily rising costs for its ingredients, packaging, manufacturing, and logistics. Despite growing national placements of its products, the company could not reach the scale needed for financial sustainability in the near term.

It’s not clear how many jobs will be lost in the closure. Belle Chevre said it will be in touch with retail and food service customers, as well as its suppliers and distributors to handle open orders.

The company went on to say in its release

“Belle Chèvre would like to thank everyone who supported the company and its brands: retailers, distributors, foodservice partners and brokers who gave our cheeses a place on their shelves and menus; our suppliers and co-packing partners; our team; and above all the cheese lovers and charcuterie board fans who made Belle Chèvre and CHEVOO part of their tables, celebrations, and everyday moments.”

The website for the Specialty Food Association says the Arab based Belle Chevre made handcrafted goat cheeses, including its spreads and logs, for more than three decades. In 2022 the company acquired and relaunched CHEVOO, the goat cheese in infused extra virgin olive oil created in 2015 in Sonoma County, California, and brought it to retailers and food service customers across the United States