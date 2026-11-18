Sportswriters are not welcoming the latest College Football Playoff rankings, with some claiming the “fix is in” for the Crimson Tide, as Alabama prepares to play Chattanooga this Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Coach Kalen DeBoer and his players remain at number three, unchanged from last week.

CBS Sports reported…

“Find someone who loves you as much as this College Football Playoff selection committee loves Alabama. The logic that seemed to apply to Indiana a week ago did not apply to Alabama this week. The Crimson Tide remained at No. 3 in the CFP Rankings despite all six SEC teams it has beaten this season losing over the weekend. A week ago, Indiana dropped five spots in a similar scenario. There's no doubt Alabama is a very good football team that is more than deserving of a playoff berth at this point. That's not in question. But if the committee is going to rank these teams 1 through 25 each week, we get to quibble over every single spot.”

While Sports Illustrated reporter Pate Forde said…

“If you were waiting for the College Football Playoff selection committee to transfer last week’s reasoning to this week’s rankings, we have this update: When it comes to Alabama, the rules do not apply. What was bad for Indiana last week is not a problem at all for the Crimson Tide this week. The committee’s torrid Crimson Tide love affair continues unabated. It would almost be touching if it weren’t so weird.”

This follows the latest AP Top 25 ranking which has Alabama at number seven following what was considered to be a lackluster showing against Vanderbilt. The topsy-turvy season in The Associated Press Top 25 saw relative calm in the upper half of the poll Monday with the top nine teams unchanged from last week and a surging Wake Forest cracking the top 10 for the first time in four years. Nine teams ranked between Nos. 13 and 25 last week lost, and only one of those teams stayed in the same spot. Four dropped out.

The Top 25 was released a day later than usual because the national air traffic ground stop pushed the Mississippi-Oklahoma game to Sunday.

Georgia looked every bit the part of a No. 1 team in its 48-21 win over Missouri and received 58 of the 70 first-place votes from the media voting panel, five more than last week. No. 2 Utah had to come from behind three times in the second half to pull out a 40-39 win at No. 22 Arizona and got 10 first-place votes, two less than a week ago.

No. 3 Notre Dame put a 41-7 thumping on Boston College and received the other two first-place votes. No. 4 UCLA beat Illinois 22-14 to stay unbeaten along with Utah, and No. 5 Miami pulled away from Duke in the fourth quarter for a 36-25 victory.

Indiana, Alabama, Texas, Tennessee and Wake Forest rounded out the top 10.

Since its 33-20 loss to Miami on Sept. 18, Wake Forest has scored a nation-leading 343 points and averaged 49 per game while rolling off seven straight wins. The Demon Deacons matched their highest ranking ever — they were No. 10 for one poll each in 2021 and 2022. Their one-spot promotion pushed Texas Tech down one rung despite the Red Raiders' 52-27 win at Oklahoma State.

Losses by Kentucky, Houston and Southern California allowed No. 13 Iowa, No. 14 Oregon and No. 15 to move up, and losses by Mississippi and South Carolina made room for No. 16 Ohio State to jump five spots.