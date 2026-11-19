Mardi Gras along the Alabama Gulf coast is still months away. Still, the groups that celebrate Fat Tuesday are getting ready. They’re known as Krewes. And, November is the month when they start ordering the beads and dubloons they throw during Mardi Gras parades. However, there’s one Krewe that deals in something other than trinkets.

The little house at the center of the crowd is painted pink and black-- with boots, a guitar, butterflies, and a portrait of Dolly. Inside, it's filled with books.

“We believe in sharing her spirit of generosity,” said Shelley Kolger, vice president of the Mystic Dollies of Folly.

Lynn Oldshue The Imagination Library in Mobile

“Her commitment to uplifting others and her deep understanding that sometimes the most powerful gift you can give is a story,” she said.

The Dollies of Folly are a mobile Mardi Gras crew with Dolly Parton at its heart. The blonde wigs are hard to miss, but being a Dolly is about more than looking the part.

“Hi, everybody. This is Dolly,” said the country music star in a promotional video for the Imagination Library.

“Before he passed away, my daddy told me that the Imagination Library probably was the most important thing I'd ever done. Now I can't tell you how much that meant to me because I created the Imagination Library as a tribute to my daddy,” Parton said.

Dolly Parton started the Imagination Library more than 30 years ago, sending children a free book every month. Today, more than 120,000 Alabama kids are enrolled. Now, the Dollys hope this little library is just the beginning in Mobile.

The woman cutting the ribbon that day was Heather Atchison, founder and president of the Dollies.

To them, she's “Diamond Dolly,” and to understand why this little library and these women mean so much to her, you have to go back to Heather's house, where the dollies began and still meet.

Heather grew up loving Dolly Parton. Years later, she and her husband Bowden dressed as Dolly and Kenny Rogers for Halloween. Heather imagined something bigger, a Dolly-inspired Mardi Gras crew with plenty of purpose Beyond the parades.

Bowden encouraged her. Then, in 2022, he died unexpectedly.

“But I mean, it's been a bright light in a dark place because I didn't have anything, and I had so much support after Bowden passed away,” she recalled.

Her friends showed up.

Andrew Harnik/AP / AP Singer-songwriter Dolly Parton speaks at an event where her organization, Imagination Library, donates the 100 millionth book, Dolly Parton's "Coat of Many Colors," to the Library of Congress collection, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018 in Washington. The Library of Congress and Imagination Library also announce a story time for children on the last Friday of each month in the Great Hall of the Thomas Jefferson Building from March through August. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

“I mean, you don't want things to happen,” said Atchison. “But we're I don't know what happened.”

They took turns staying with Heather so she wouldn't have to spend a night alone, then kept coming. And Heather's idea for the dollies of folly began to grow.

“It was a good way for me to get my people together and come over my house because it was really empty. And because when the dust settles after a funeral and after everybody else has to go back to their lives, it was these walls,” she recalled.

Those walls aren't so quiet anymore.

The Dollies gather here. Each has her own Dolly name. New members are called “Jolenes” until they march in their first parade. Then they choose their Dolly name.

“Kind of is a superpower for us,” said Amanda Dixon, the director of philanthropy with the Dollies. Her Dolly name is Dollybot, and she says putting on the wig changes something.

“Even for myself, it reminds me to be kind and be joyful. So it's like you put that wig on, and that's your superpower.”

This brings us back to that little pink and black library. Three days before the Dollys unveiled it, Dolly Parton died.

“I like to think Dolly knew about. I would like to. Yes, it happened. It happened intentionally, so people would know,” said Atchison. “She does now. I told Bowden to tell her I said hi.”

Bowden was there when Heather first dreamed up the Dollies. Now her friends are helping carry that dream across Mobile.

“I thank God for because that's what I pray about from the beginning, and just let us be a beacon in the community,” she said.

What began with a house full of friends is reaching beyond these walls, one little library, and a little sparkle at a time.