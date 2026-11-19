Alabama State House member Patrick Sellers pleaded not guilty to four federal wire fraud charges. Published reports said the plea came hours after he was indicted for of fraudulently obtaining more than $240,000 in COVID-19 relief funding. The Jefferson County legislator surrendered to federal authorities before making his initial appearance and arraignment in federal court.

Sellers and his attorney waived the formal reading of the indictment during his hearing. He entered a plea of not guilty and was released on a $5,000 bond. Sellers was ordered to surrender his passport and to ask permission before traveling outside Alabama’s Northern District.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama said in a statement…

“Combating fraud and holding public officials accountable are important priorities of this office and the Department of Justice,” said U.S. Attorney Williams. “Public officials, such as State Representative Sellers are entrusted with a heavy responsibility to serve the public, and this indictment indicates a complete abdication of that sacred trust. Allegations involving the misuse of federal grant and loan programs are taken very seriously, and we will not shy away from our duty to preserve and protect the public. At the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama, we remain committed to chasing every lead, following every indicator, and looking under every rock in our efforts to bring justice, protect taxpayer dollars, and ensure the integrity of federal programs. I appreciate the hard work and dedication of our incredible law enforcement partners and capable prosecutors in investigating and bringing this case forward.”

The statement went onto say…

“The charges announced today underscore the FBI's commitment to investigating allegations of fraud against the government, particularly when they involve programs established to assist Americans during times of crisis,” said David R. Fitzgibbons, Special Agent in Charge, FBI Birmingham. “As alleged in the indictment, Patrick Sellers fraudulently obtained more than $240,000 in COVID-19 relief funding and used much of that money for personal expenses. The FBI and our partners will continue to pursue those who seek to exploit government assistance programs for personal gain and will work to ensure taxpayer-funded programs are protected from fraud, waste, and abuse. To those who choose to commit fraud against the government, the message is simple: Justice Will Find You.”

Published reports quote Federal officials who said the investigation lasted six months and that Sellers had recently cooperated with investigators. He faces up to 20 years in federal prison on each count if convicted.. The 45-page indictment alleges Sellers used two nonprofits and a fake landscaping business to fraudulently apply for government loans and grants.

The indictment says Sellers used the money for personal expenses including mortgage payments, car loan payments, credit card debt, and college tuition for his children. The lawmaker is charged with four federal crimes, including receiving three federal disaster loans between 2020 and 2021. All four counts involve alleged federal wire fraud law.