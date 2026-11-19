Good morning, I'm Lacey Alexander for APR News. The time is 8:04. It's 57 degrees in Tuscaloosa, 62 degrees along the Gulf Coast, 52 degrees for the Tennessee Valley, and 60 degrees in Selma. Richard Scott from the WVUA Weather Center has your forecast in just a moment.

Alabama's governor-elect is joining President Donald Trump's efforts to close the Department of Education. U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville joined U.S. Senator Jim Banks of Indiana to introduce the "Less Bureaucracy, Better Education" legislative package. The package is comprised of 10 bills, all made with the intention of furthering Trump's efforts to close the department. A news release from Tuberville's office says the Education Department's closure would give states and counties more authority over education. He is sponsoring two of the bills in the package.

The new Democratic majority in the U.S. House is working to get itself in order before taking power in January. APR's Pat Duggins explains that includes committee assignments for Alabama's two Democratic members.

November and December are typically when committee assignments are made in the U.S. House of Representatives. Nothing's been settled, but that's not keeping Alabama's two Democrats from voicing their wish lists. Shomari figures won a stunning victory in his House district, which was redrawn to favor conservative voters. He told the Alabama Daily News he wants a seat on House Appropriations, which doles out funding, as well as committees on transportation and agriculture. Veteran House member Terry Sewell wants to stay on the Ways and Means Committee and possibly chair the subcommittee on trade to address tariffs and consumer costs. Pat Duggins, APR News in Tuscaloosa.

The longest-serving member of Governor Kay Ivey's administration is leaving her role. Liz Fillmore has been Ivy's chief of staff since 2021 and has worked with the administration since 2019. The governor has announced that Fillmore will leave the role on December 1st, with Deputy Chief of Staff Nathan Lindsay taking her place for the remainder of Ivy's time in the Governor's Mansion. Fillmore made history as the first woman to serve as Chief of Staff to an Alabama governor.

Mardi Gras is months away, but Mobile area groups called crews are getting ready. November is the month when orders are made for doubloons and beads that are thrown to the crowds during parades. The Mystic Dollies of Folly does something more than that. This crew supports childhood reading through the Imagination Library created by the late Dolly Parton. Heather Atchison founded the Dollys. She says the group was a huge comfort for her after her husband died.

"It was a good way for me to get my people together and come over my house because it was really empty, and because when the dust settles after a funeral and after everybody else has to go back to their lives, it was these walls."

APR Gulf Coast correspondent Lynn Oldshue has more on the Mystic Dollies of Folly. If you missed that earlier today, you can check it out on APR.org. Here's Richard Scott with your weather forecast.

Good Thursday morning. To you, look at local weather, including a mix of clouds and sun, mainly cloudy for the southern areas of the state, where some showers are possible. Most of Alabama remains dry. Temperatures around 70 today. Temperatures remain quite warm through this upcoming weekend. On WVUA 23, Chief Meteorologist Richard Scott, that's your local weather forecast.

