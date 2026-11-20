Good morning, I'm Lacey Alexander for APR News. The time is 8:04. It's 58 degrees in Tuscaloosa, 62 degrees along the Gulf Coast, 50 degrees for the Tennessee Valley, and 61 degrees in Selma. Richard Scott from the WVUA Weather Center has your forecast in just a moment.

A state representative has been indicted on federal fraud charges related to the misuse of COVID-19 relief funds, federal officials allege that Patrick Sellers, a Democrat from Pleasant Grove, obtained $240,000 in assistance grants through two nonprofits, but used the funds for personal reasons. The indictment includes four counts and states that activities took place between November 2020 and May of 2021. These dates are prior to sellers entering the state legislature.

A fire in Etowah County was so severe that officials declared a short evacuation order. The fire erupted in Atalla sometime early Thursday, and fire crews evacuated anyone within a mile radius. Atala City Schools also canceled classes. The evacuation order was lifted before noon, but the Etowah County Emergency Management Agency still advised drivers to avoid roads near the area. At the time of the writing of the story, no cause of the eruption has been given.

Thanksgiving is next week, and the Alabama AAA says motorists should prepare now for road trips. Over 81 million people are expected to travel for the holiday. That's a one-10th of a percentage point dip from 2025. The AAA blames the reduction on high gas prices. Spokeswoman Sherry Fox says motorists should check the belts, tires, and fluids on their cars before hitting the road. Don't let the holiday travel pressure lead to any unsafe driving. Make sure that your vehicle is road ready. That's really important before you leave. If you're driving to your destination, you want to check your fluids, check your tire pressure. Falk says next Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be the heaviest travel days going into Thanksgiving.

The Crimson Tide is gearing up to host the Chattanooga Mockingbirds tomorrow in Tuscaloosa. The committee that ranks teams for the college football playoffs kept Alabama at number three. The tied coaching staff still answered a lot of questions about what was called a sloppy game against Vanderbilt. There was also the last-minute decision to swap quarterback Keelan Russell for Austin Mack. Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb says using Russell was the right call, despite recent injuries.

“And he just kept progressing. I was pretty surprised how far he came along in the last 12 to 15 hours. We got on the field, did every drill known to man, did all the rollout stuff, and Keelan looked awesome.” Kickoff between Alabama and Chattanooga is 1 p.m. tomorrow at Bryant Denny Stadium. Here's Richard Scott.

Good Friday morning to you. The local weather is going to include a partly cloudy sky for today. Temperatures topping out in the 70s this afternoon. Maybe a few brief showers across southern counties of the state. Tonight we're in the 50s and rebound back to the 70s over the weekend on Saturday and Sunday. On WVUA 23, Chief Meteorologist Richard Scott, that's your local weather forecast.