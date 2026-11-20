U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that American companies will face “a tremendous tax” if they build data centers in other countries. This mandate could mean penalties for one company thinking about building a data center in Alabama.

“We’re not allowing data centers to go into other countries,” Trump said during a White House news conference.

The list of companies who own or are planning to build data centers in Alabama includes Lambda & Cloverleaf Infrastructure (Lowndes County,)Applied Digital (Tuscaloosa County,) Youngwoo & Associates (Tuscaloosa County,) Beacon Data Centers (Mobile County,) WHP / Western Hospitality Partners (Talladega County,) META (Montgomery and Huntsville,) Google (Jackson County,) Nebius Group (Birmingham,) Core Scientific (Auburn,) Digi Power X (Shelby County,) and DC BLOX (Birmingham and Huntsville.)

Of that group, Applied Digital may be risk of action by the White House. WBRC news announced in September that this company is looking at building a $3 billion dollar data center campus on roughly one hundred and sixty acres near the Brookwood Industrial Parkway in Tuscaloosa County. Allied, at that time, said no decision had been made yet. Yahoo Finance News reported in October how Allied Digital secured up to one gigawatt of power capacity in Finland.

Yahoo reports this could enable the U.S. company’s first expansion into international markets. If true, that could mean Allied is possibly subject to Trump’s pledge to impose tax penalties on U.S. companies who plan to build data overseas.

APR News asked Allied Digital Corporation for comment, but we haven’t heard back yet.

Trump's public remarks were his first since his trip to Asia and trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, which he likened to the 1945 Yalta conference between the leaders of the Allied powers.

Trump also defended his description of Putin as a personal “friend” and doubled down on his statements that Putin would “love” to end the war with Ukraine, even in light of Russia's major attack on its neighbor just hours earlier.

Trump’s threat to penalize companies that build data centers overseas reflects his view that the buildout is a boon for the U.S. economy. Most economists agree, but with caveats.

The largest high-tech firms are projected to spend as much as $1.8 trillion next year developing AI, mostly on data centers, economists at UBS estimate. The buildup has also boosted wages for some construction workers, particularly skilled contractors such as electricians, who are in short supply.

At the same time, most of the goods that power data centers — particularly semiconductors, but also materials such as copper — are imported, which offsets much of the economic gain.

Goldman Sachs, for example, estimates that AI investment will end up adding 1 percentage point to the economy’s growth this year, a significant lift given growth may equal about 2.5%. But much of that spending flows overseas to purchase imports. Once the imports are netted out, Goldman estimates the AI buildout will have lifted growth by only 0.2 percentage points this year.

