Austin Mack threw for over two hundred and fifty yards and four touchdowns as number seven ranked Alabama blew past Chattanooga 47-0. The game is the Tide’s final tuneup before the Iron Bowl against Auburn. The game also gave Alabama fans their first glimpse at back up quarterbacks Jett Thomalla and John Gazzaniga.

Austin Mack made his first collegiate start for the Crimson Tide (9-2, 6-2 SEC, No. 3 CFP) in place of Keelon Russell, who injured his ankle against LSU but played against Vanderbilt last week. Alabama’s NIL collective, Yea Alabama, announced the change before kickoff.

Both coaches agreed to shorten the fourth quarter to 10 minutes.

Alabama built a 40-0 lead before pulling most of its starters midway through the third quarter. Mack completed 20 of 25 passes before giving way to Jett Thomalla. Mack has played under coach Kalen DeBoer since 2023 at Washington and backed up Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson and Russell at Alabama.

Daniel Hill and Trae'shawn Brown both eclipsed 70 yards on the ground as the Crimson Tide rushed for 234 yards. The defense held Chattanooga (7-5, 6-3 Southern Conference) to 87 yards and only four plays per drive.

Ryan Coleman-Williams, Lotzeir Brooks, Rico Scott, Noah Rodgers and Kevin Riley caught touchdown passes while Mack added a rushing score.