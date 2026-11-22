On a weekend where most of the top teams in the AP Top 25 college football poll won comfortably, including Alabama—but, there were two jarring exceptions.

Losses by Number 4 UCLA ( 18-16 at Michigan in triple overtime) and Number 6 Indiana (27-24 in overtime at Washington) promised a shuffling of the teams in Sunday's rankings. Six ranked teams lost to unranked foes in all, adding to the chaos of this season.

Number 7 Alabama (9-2) was among the teams who won comfortably over the weekend,, as did number 1 Georgia (10-1), number 2 Utah (11-0) and number 3 Notre Dame (10-1,) as did, number 8 Texas (9-2) and number 9 Tennessee (9-2). Number 5 Miami (10-1) beat Virginia Tech 28-20 while number 10 Wake Forest (10-1) ran its winning streak to eight by pounding Georgia Tech 50-29.

There was more intrigue in the second 10 after losses by teams with College Football Playoff hopes.

Number 16 Ohio State (number 14 CFP) had surged six spots in the CFP rankings but its fourth loss of the season, at Nebraska, all but closes the playoff door for the Buckeyes. Same for Number 17 Kentucky (number 16 CFP), which lost at Missouri.

Two Big 12 teams — Number 12 BYU (number 10 CFP) and number 11 Texas Tech (number12 CFP) — both won but will see how their performances resonate with voters. BYU needed triple overtime to survive 31-29 at Kansas while Texas Tech, the first team out of the CFP bracket, beat Baylor 20-10.

Number 15 Boise St. (number 17 CFP) lost to San Diego State 22-20 on a last-play field goal after turning the ball over on downs. The loss gave hope to other Group of Six hopefuls eager to supplant the Broncos as the top-ranked CFP team.