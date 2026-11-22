A weekend of Big Ten upsets battered its teams in the latest AP Top 25, leaving UCLA as the conference’s only top-10 entry in the poll with one week left in the regular season. Alabama moved up in the ranking. Georgia, Utah and Notre Dame all won to repeat as the top three teams. But changes abound from there, starting with UCLA dropping six spots to No. 10 after an 18-16 loss in triple overtime to Michigan. No. 12 Indiana also fell six spots after falling 27-24 at Washington.

Texas clocked in at number five, followed by Alabama who moved up one notch to number 6, Tennessee, Wake Forest, Texas Tech and UCLA to round out the top 10. It’s the first time since 2021 that the Big Ten hasn’t had a team ranked in the top five. See what to look for this season, read the take by a Top 25 voter and follow live analysis below.

College football’s regular season caps off with rivalry week next week, and this one is headlined by No. 10 UCLA vs. No. 15 USC. It’s a matchup that could prove critical in the Big Ten Championship race. Alabama will face Auburn in the Iron Bowl at Bryant Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.

UCLA, coming off a triple-overtime loss to Michigan, would punch its ticket to the Big Ten championship game with a win. USC, meanwhile, has a very slim shot at the title game, with the first hurdle being a Week 12 win against the Bruins.

USC would also need Washington to beat Oregon, Nebraska to trump Iowa and Indiana to lose to Purdue.

Other matchups that could impact teams on the CFP bubble are No. 8 Wake Forest vs. Duke, No. 9 Texas Tech vs. TCU, No. 13 Iowa vs. Nebraska and No. 14 Oregon vs. Washington.

Another question is what will happen when the latest College Football Playoff ranking is announced on Tuesday. BYU, Oregon and Indiana are on the bubble heading into this week’s games. Oregon faces the biggest challenge against a Washington team that has won four of five and is fresh off a signature victory over Indiana.

My gut is that Oregon gets it done, but this feels like a toss-up and one that could have big-picture ramifications. ___ Hass has been an AP Top 25 voter since 2020.

Five 7-4 teams, all out of playoff contention, made the rankings this week: No. 19 Oklahoma, No. 20 Florida, No. 23 Ole Miss, No. 24 Missouri and No. 25 Ohio State. Their inclusion could offer some insight into how college football experts weigh four-loss SEC and Big Ten teams against Group of Six teams with better records. That will be one of the biggest questions surrounding next season’s 24-team CFP expansion.

The first team out of this week’s rankings was New Mexico, which leads the Mountain West at 9-2 overall and 6-1 in conference play. Also outside the rankings but receiving votes was American Conference leader UTSA (9-2, 6-1).

Texas cracked the top five for the first time since early October after a convincing 45-3 win over Arkansas moved them up three spots in this week’s AP Top 25. Arch Manning completed 84% of his passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns. He also kicked off the Longhorns’ scoring for the day with a three-yard rushing touchdown in a strong Senior Day performance.

The win was enough to convince AP voters to put the Longhorns at No. 5, which is where the selection committee ranked them last week.