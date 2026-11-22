A fire on a natural gas pipeline lit up the night sky in rural Alabama late Saturday with a towering column of orange flame, prompting the operator to shut down part of the line but causing no injuries, the company said. The cause of the fire is under investigation and customer deliveries were not impacted, Southern Natural Gas Company said in a statement Sunday.

Photos and videos posted on social media appeared to show flames rising dozens of yards (meters) above the trees near Ward, with smoke billowing into the air. People said on social media that the fire was visible from miles (kilometers) away across the state line in Mississippi.

Southern Natural Gas said it “experienced a natural gas release and fire” on the segment of the pipeline at around 11:30 p.m. CST Saturday. Emergency responders and company personnel secured the area and the blaze was extinguished, the company said. The impacted part of the pipeline was shut down and depressurized.

The Sumter County Emergency Management Agency did not immediately respond to a voicemail seeking information.

