I'm Pat Duggins, Alabama Public Radio News. It's four minutes after 7o'clock on this Monday. I'm sitting in for Lacey Alexander. It's currently 59 degrees in Tuscaloosa, 61 for Mobile, Biloxi, Pensacola, and the Eastern Shore. 53 degrees for Huntsville, Florence, and the Shoals, and 52 degrees for Selma. Harrison Black from the WVUA Weather Center. He'll be with us in a moment with today's weather outlook:

A company that's thinking of building a data center in Tuscaloosa County could soon be in trouble with the Trump administration. Texas-based Ally Digital is reportedly planning artificial intelligence campuses both in Alabama and in Finland. President Trump says he'll impose tax penalties against U.S. companies that want to build data centers in foreign countries. The website Clean View says there are 13 data centers operating or under construction here in Alabama.

If your Thanksgiving travel plans include hitting the road tomorrow, get ready for a lot of company. The Alabama AAA says Tuesday and Wednesday will include the thickest traffic going into the holiday. The travel company blames high gas prices for a rare one-10th of a percent drop in cars on the road. Still, over 80 million Americans will drive at least 50 miles to their Thanksgiving destinations. AAA spokeswoman Sherry Falk says, "Watch out for heavy traffic on the way home too." Well, a lot of people like to make a full weekend out of the holiday if they're traveling 50 miles away from home. So, of course, they'll either head home on Sunday if they decide they don't want to stay that extra day. For those that do stay Sunday at their destination, they're going to be heading home on Monday morning.

Fox says Saturday's Iron Bowl could mean a bump in traffic as Auburn fans head to Tuscaloosa to play Alabama.

A new factory plan for the Dothan area may help the U.S. reduce the amount of rare earth minerals it buys from China. Governor Kay Ivey announced how Minneapolis-based Nyron Magnets wants to build a $2 billion plant in the Wiregrass region. It's meant to manufacture magnets out of iron nitrides instead of the rare earth minerals we spoke of earlier. The plan is expected to create about 700 new jobs in the area. The magnets are used in various industries, including AI data centers, aerospace, defense, automobiles, robotics, and automation.

And the Crimson Tides shut down Chattanooga in a 47-0 pasting that prompted the coaches of both teams to shorten the fourth quarter to just 10 minutes. Fans of Alabama got to see backup quarterbacks Austin Mack, Jet Tamila, and John Gazzanga. This game was the Tides' final chance to tune up before facing Auburn in the Iron Bowl this week. Head coach Kalen DeBoer says Austin Max settled in nicely as the starting quarterback.

“You could really see as the first half, you know the end of this first quarter, into the second quarter, him find that rhythm and cutting it loose, and a couple incompletions early, but he went on a went on a run there.”

So, Alabama remains number three in the current college football playoff rankings. Here's Harrison Black.

Good Monday morning. A passing shower or two will be possible early this morning as a weak cold front moves in from the north and west. Expect highs around the mid 60s this afternoon under cloudy skies with wind gusts up to 15 miles per hour. I'm WVUA meteorologist Harrison Black with your local weather forecast.