Alabama’s largest electric utility said it wants to cut monthly household power bills in the state by four dollars on average. Alabama filed a proposal with the State Public Service Commission, Alabama Power said it could reduce customer rates by about $160 million next year. The company said that the reduction will save a household about $50 per year, or about $4 per month, in electricity costs for using about 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity.

The utility and several Republican elected officials said the reduction proves the value of data centers. The energy consumption of these proposed artificial intelligence campuses in the state was a central issue in the race for Alabama governor. The website Cleanview says there are thirteen data centers operating, or under construction, in Alabama.

APR news reported how one company that’s thinking of building a data center in Tuscaloosa County could soon be in trouble with the Trump Administration. Texas based Allied Digital is reportedly planning artificial intelligence campuses both in Alabama and in Finland. President Trump says he will impose tax penalties against U.S. companies that want to build data centers in foreign countries.

The Alabama Reflector reported how Governor-elect Tommy Tuberville attacked data center critics early in the campaign before pivoting to a plan that would local communities to decide on whether to permit data centers to proceed. Tuberville said, in a press release that “the liberal media and the unknown actors trying to stop America’s progress have had the microphone for too long.”

Critics still point out how Alabama households pay some of the highest power bills in the South. The August rate in our state is reportedly just over sixteen cents per kilowatt hour. Customers in Georgia pay about that much, while households in Florida, Mississippi, and Tennessee are charged less.

A bill now before the Alabama Senate requires the Public Service Commission, which oversees utility rates in publicly owned power companies, to consider the impact proposed data centers could have on local power plants and the residents they serve.