President Donald Trump's administration is planning to hike tariffs on Chinese goods by an additional 20% and raise import taxes on products from the European Union, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and nine other major trading partners. If these tariffs go into effect, and survive challenges from Congress and the court, the nations involved could retaliate against U.S. exports. The United States Trade Representative said Alabama sent nearly $24 billion dollars in goods and services overseas.

For example, the website of the USTR says Alabama exported close to $6 billion to the European Union in 2025, which Trump says may be hit with new tariffs of 15%. Our state sent $2 billion in goods and services to China last year, with that nation poised to have 20% in new tariffs. Japan may be subject to new tariffs of 15%. Alabama sent over $800 million that nation in 2025.

The new tariffs proposed on Wednesday are meant to discourage excessive factory output in those economies, boosted by subsidies and other trade barriers that the Republican administration says put American manufacturers at a disadvantage. The taxes are also intended to help replace the tariff revenues lost after the Supreme Court ruled in February that Trump could not declare an economic emergency to bypass Congress and impose across-the-board tariffs.

The new tariffs stem from investigations into the trade practices of 12 countries, the 27-member EU and the self-governing island of Taiwan. U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said he did not expect the tariffs to rattle the global economy.

“We’ve talked to our trading partners about this — they know what we’re proposing,” Greer told CNBC. “I think a lot of this is baked in, and I don’t think any of these would actually take effect earlier than a couple months from now.”

The tariffs, rolled out the day before Thanksgiving, represent another controversial twist in Trump's economic policy. Voters in this month's midterm elections punished Republicans by handing majorities in the House and the Senate to Democrats, with about two-thirds of voters saying that Trump's policies had made the economy worse, according to The AP Voter Poll , a sweeping survey of the American electorate conducted in all 50 states.

Trump has promised that the import taxes will bring back manufacturing jobs and reduce the federal deficit, but last year's tariffs contributed to higher inflation that angered voters and led to calls by Democratic lawmakers to require congressional approval going forward.

The Trump administration is arguing that these countries' industrial policies have undercut American companies, contributing to a trade deficit in goods that has recently exceeded $1 trillion annually.