Alabama overcomes Las Vegas loss to Baylor, by beating Kansas State
Qayden Samuels scored 14 points and led seven players in double figures as No. 15 Alabama defeated Kansas State 104-91 in a consolation-round game of the Players Era 16 tournament on Thursday night.
Samuels made his only two field-goal attempts, both 3-pointers, and went 8 for 8 from the free throw line, all in the first half. Drew Fielder, Amari Allen and Anderson Diaz scored 12 points apiece for the Crimson Tide (6-1). Brandon Garrison and Cole Cloer added 11 points apiece and Aden Holloway had 10.
Brock Vice and Brandon Rechsteiner each scored 27 points for Kansas State (3-4). Vice made five 3-pointers, while Rechsteiner went 13 for 15 from the free throw line. Isaiah Abraham added 11 points.
Kansas State cut a 17-point second-half deficit to 10 with 14:04 remaining, using an 8-1 run sparked by a 3-pointer from Vice and three free throws by Rechsteiner.
The Wildcats again pulled within 10 at 85-75 with 5:41 remaining on a 3-pointer by Jaylen Alexander. But Allen made two free throws, and after a Kansas State miss, he returned to the line and converted two more to extend Alabama’s lead to 89-75.
Kansas State never got closer than 10 points the rest of the way.
In the first half, Alabama used a 20-5 run to take a 32-19 lead with 7:55 remaining. Samuels made two 3-pointers and added two free throws for eight points during the run.
The Crimson Tide’s largest lead was 19 points, 51-32, with 35 seconds left in the half. Alabama led 51-35 at halftime.
Samuels scored 12 points in the first half for Alabama. Vice had 16 for the Wildcats.