Qayden Samuels scored 14 points and led seven players in double figures as No. 15 Alabama defeated Kansas State 104-91 in a consolation-round game of the Players Era 16 tournament on Thursday night.

Samuels made his only two field-goal attempts, both 3-pointers, and went 8 for 8 from the free throw line, all in the first half. Drew Fielder, Amari Allen and Anderson Diaz scored 12 points apiece for the Crimson Tide (6-1). Brandon Garrison and Cole Cloer added 11 points apiece and Aden Holloway had 10.

Brock Vice and Brandon Rechsteiner each scored 27 points for Kansas State (3-4). Vice made five 3-pointers, while Rechsteiner went 13 for 15 from the free throw line. Isaiah Abraham added 11 points.

Kansas State cut a 17-point second-half deficit to 10 with 14:04 remaining, using an 8-1 run sparked by a 3-pointer from Vice and three free throws by Rechsteiner.

The Wildcats again pulled within 10 at 85-75 with 5:41 remaining on a 3-pointer by Jaylen Alexander. But Allen made two free throws, and after a Kansas State miss, he returned to the line and converted two more to extend Alabama’s lead to 89-75.

Kansas State never got closer than 10 points the rest of the way.

In the first half, Alabama used a 20-5 run to take a 32-19 lead with 7:55 remaining. Samuels made two 3-pointers and added two free throws for eight points during the run.

The Crimson Tide’s largest lead was 19 points, 51-32, with 35 seconds left in the half. Alabama led 51-35 at halftime.

Samuels scored 12 points in the first half for Alabama. Vice had 16 for the Wildcats.