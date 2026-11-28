The Crimson Tide lost to Auburn in the Iron Bowl with a score of thirty to twenty three. What happens next may depend on which loss the College Football Playoff committee thinks was worse, Alabama's or UCLA's.

The number six CFP ranked Crimson Tide’s Iron Bowl loss to the Tigers was blamed on missed opportunities and penalties. Sportswriters are speculating that number nine ranked UCLA's earlier 45-10 blow out defeat at the hands of USC may bump The Bruins out of the playoff picture completely. Fans for both teams will be watching and waiting on Tuesday when the next CFP ranking is released.

Auburn's Byrum Brown ran for 127 yards and two touchdowns, threw for another score and the Tigers turned three turnovers into 17 points to win in Tuscaloosa for the first time since 2010.

Auburn closed the regular season with four consecutive victories and ended a six-game skid against Alabama, which likely needed a victory to stay in contention in the CFP. Auburn coach Alex Golesh beat Georgia and Alabama in his first season on the Plains.

Daniel Hill ran for 141 yards and a touchdown for Alabama, and Keelon Russell threw for 216 yards and a score. But two fourth-quarter turnovers — one by Hill and the other by Russell — doomed the Crimson Tide.

Alabama's defense had a chance to get off the field after burning its final timeouts, with the Tigers backed up inside their own 15 on a third-and-15 play, but Brown powered beyond the sticks on a rush to silence Bryant-Denny Stadium and kneel the game out.

Auburn trailed 23-21 entering the fourth quarter before turning consecutive fumbles by Alabama into 10 points. Hill lost a direct snap on third-and-1, and Kaleb Harris recovered and returned it to Alabama’s 14. Alex McPherson’s 31-yard field goal put Auburn ahead 24-23.

Cody Sigler then sacked Russell and forced another fumble, which Champ Anthony recovered at the Crimson Tide’s 14. Brown followed with a 4-yard touchdown pass to Arlis Boardingham for a 30-23 lead with 9:26 remaining. McPherson missed the extra point.

Alabama erased an early 14-0 deficit behind Hill, whose 54-yard touchdown run helped cut Auburn’s halftime lead to 21-20. Conor Talty’s third field goal put Alabama ahead in the third quarter, but the Tide failed to score after forcing turnovers on consecutive Auburn possessions.

