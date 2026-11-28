Arch Manning threw a touchdown pass early and Gianni Spetic made two second-half field goals to help number five ranked Texas beat Texas A&M 16-6. The win clinches a spot for the Longhorns in the Southeastern Conference championship game. Texas will meet top-ranked Georgia on December fifth in Atlanta in their second trip to the title game in three seasons as an SEC school after downing their archrival for a fourth straight time. Texas lost to the Bulldogs 22-19 in overtime in the 2024 title game. Texas never trailed but had trouble pulling away. Manning was intercepted on a tipped pass with about 11 minutes to go.

Texas’s victory means Alabama will not get a chance to play Georgia, in which will likely be the final SEC Championship before the start of the twenty four team playoff system next year. The conference title game will also pit two former assistants to retired Alabama head coach Nick Saban. Kirby Smart has the longest tenure with Saban, including his time with LSU and the Miami Dolphins before coming to Tuscaloosa. He was assistant head coach with the Crimson Tide between 2008 and 2015. Smart helped the Tide win four national titles in 2009, 2011, 2012, and 2015. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian worked for Saban twice, between 2016 and 2017, and then 2019 to 2020, helping the Tide win one title in 2020.

In other rivalry game action, Blake Purchase’s interception return to the 1 set up a short touchdown run by quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, and No. 23 Mississippi rallied past Mississippi State 41-17. Chambliss ran around left end for a 27-17 lead with 10:30 left in the game as true separation began. He also threw two touchdown passes, and running back Joshua Dye ran for two touchdowns, all after halftime as the Rebels turned back an upset bid from their beleaguered rival. The Bulldogs have not won a game against an FBS team since an injury to star quarterback Kamario Taylor against Alabama in Week 5.

And, Jadan Baugh became the first Florida tailback with consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons and scored on a 3-yard run to help the No. 20 Gators beat Florida State 26-10 on Friday. Baugh had 77 yards on 19 carries for the Gators (8-4), who have won six of eight games against the Seminoles (5-7). Aaron Philo completed 9 of 12 passes for 127 yards for Florida before leaving because of an injury. Backup Trammel Jones Jr. had a 1-yard touchdown run but also had a fourth-quarter interception. The Seminoles, down to their fifth running back due to injury, managed just 98 yards on 37 carries. Ashton Daniels completed 18 of 32 passes for 183 yards and two interceptions for Florida State.

