Caroline Harrington
Caroline Harrington is a student intern for Alabama Public Radio and a sophomore majoring in News Media with a minor in Creative Writing. She is passionate about storytelling and creating worlds no one has ever heard before. Caroline enjoys all types of exercise and spending time with friends.
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Alabamians may learn about their family's history this weekend during the thirty eighth annual Moundville Native American Festival. The event focuses on educating Alabamians on native architecture and the tribes that once inhabited and engineered the mounds. The event also works to dispel stereotypes about the Native Americans who call the state their home.