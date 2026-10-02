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Caroline Harrington

Caroline Harrington is a student intern for Alabama Public Radio and a sophomore majoring in News Media with a minor in Creative Writing. She is passionate about storytelling and creating worlds no one has ever heard before. Caroline enjoys all types of exercise and spending time with friends.