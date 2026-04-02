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Will McKenzie

Reporter

Will McKenzie is a freelance reporter for Alabama Public Radio based in Florence Alabama. He is an award winning photographer and graduate of the University of North Alabama. Outside of radio he enjoys live music, and the outdoors.

  • Anthony Hamilton performs at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, June 28, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
    News
    Saving the images and artifacts behind the Muscle Shoals sound
    Will McKenzie
    The Rolling Stones, Paul Simon, Aretha Franklin, Percy Sledge, and Etta James all have one thing in common. These legendary musical acts all recorded hits in Muscle Shoals. The home of the back-up band known as the Swampers has had an international impact on popular music. Now, an effort is underway to preserve that musical heritage.