Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 4
Box 870370
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2026 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Register for ticket here. Thank you for listening and visiting.

Trump declared ‘economic warfare’ on Iran. What does that mean for Americans?

WBUR
Published August 20, 2026 at 10:55 AM CDT

On social media, President Trump announced he’ll launch “economic warfare and isolation” against Iran. He’s threatening severe financial penalties on any country that helps Iran evade sanctions. Iran has denounced these threats.

Host Rob Schmitz speaks with Edward Fishman, senior fellow and director of the Maurice R. Greenberg Center for Geoeconomics at the Council on Foreign Relations, about what economic warfare is and the downstream consequences it could have on both Americans and also the global economy.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Politics & Government
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate