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Bulletproof glass and panic buttons: Election officials on keeping elections and workers safe

WBUR
Published October 27, 2026 at 11:03 AM CDT

Election officials at the state and local levels have been focusing on safeguarding security at the polls and election offices. But, they’re also thinking about their own personal security and the security of their staffs.

Since the 2020 election, violent threats against election officials have become common.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with two election officials: Derek Bowens, director of elections in Durham County, North Carolina, and Janice Winfrey, Detroit city clerk. They detail steps they’ve taken to improve security, threats they’ve faced, and how they address them and counter misinformation.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Politics & Government
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