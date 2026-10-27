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From a billionaire's tax to abortion rights, voters will decide on these key ballot measures

WBUR
Published October 27, 2026 at 10:56 AM CDT

A week out from Election Day, it’s not just the House and Senate that are at stake.

Come Nov. 3, voters across dozens of states will be asked to decide on an array of ballot questions, from proposed voter ID requirements to gerrymandered electoral maps, wealth taxes, transgender and abortion rights, K-12 education and more.

Here & Now’s Scott Tong speaks with Politico’s Aaron Pellish about some of the key statewide proposals that will be decided this year at the ballot box.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Politics & Government
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