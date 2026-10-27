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'Having kids doesn't seem very possible': How voters are feeling about childcare costs

WBUR
Published October 27, 2026 at 10:58 AM CDT
A child plays with a train set at Bumble Art Studio day care center in Astoria, Ore., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (Craig Mitchelldyer/AP)
Craig Mitchelldyer/AP
A child plays with a train set at Bumble Art Studio day care center in Astoria, Ore., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (Craig Mitchelldyer/AP)

A young woman in Indiana who wants to start a family is concerned about the cost of childcare, and says it is top of mind for her vote this year.

A childcare provider in Texas echoes that sentiment.

Host Claudia Grisales gets more context with Sarah Rittling, executive director of the nonprofit First Five Years Fund, and she invites our audience to weigh in with what issues are driving your vote in the November midterms.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Politics & Government
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