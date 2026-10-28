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Still recovering from Hurricane Helene, North Carolinians heads to the polls

WBUR
Published October 28, 2026 at 11:03 AM CDT

When Hurricane Helene devastated southern Appalachia in 2024, Republicans hammered the federal government’s disaster response under then-President Joe Biden. Two years later, western North Carolina is still rebuilding, and the state says federal funding has covered only about 14% of estimated damage.

Early voting is already underway in purple North Carolina, where a key Senate is seat is up for grabs.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Katie Myers, reporter for Grist and Blue Ridge Public Radio, about how voters are feeling ahead of Nov. 3.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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Politics & Government
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