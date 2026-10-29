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Foreign actors have meddled in U.S. elections before. What are the risks this year?

WBUR
Published October 29, 2026 at 11:01 AM CDT

Russia is one foreign actor that has been trying for at least a decade to influence U.S. voters.

In 2016, U.S. intelligence reports found Russia operated an online influence campaign designed to favor President Trump and malign Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton. Operatives hacked into the Democratic National Committee’s email server, spread misinformation online, and posted about divisive issues.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks about the risks of foreign interference and influence campaigns with Jessica Brandt, senior fellow for technology and national security at the Council on Foreign Relations, who directed the Foreign Malign Influence Center at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence in the 2024 election cycle.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Politics & Government
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