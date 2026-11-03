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Election Day: A closer look at races in Alaska, Kansas and Texas

WBUR
Published November 3, 2026 at 11:03 AM CST
A volunteer holds campaign signs for local candidates outside the Brownsville Public Library on Election Day in Brownsville, Texas, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. (Michael Gonzalez/AP)
Michael Gonzalez/AP
A volunteer holds campaign signs for local candidates outside the Brownsville Public Library on Election Day in Brownsville, Texas, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. (Michael Gonzalez/AP)

Voters are heading to the polls to decide which party will control Congress for the second half of President Trump’s term.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong and Indira Lakshmanan speak with Claire Stremple, editor-in-chief of the Alaska Beacon; Jim McLean, special correspondent for Kansas Public Radio and founder of the Kansas News Service; and Kayla Guo, a politics reporter for The Texas Tribune, about key races in their states.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Politics & Government
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