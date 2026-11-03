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Results: States decide on voter ID and redistricting ballot measures

NPR | By NPR Washington Desk
Published November 3, 2026 at 4:53 PM CST
Voters head into Madison Church in Phoenix, Ariz., on Tuesday.
Ty ONeil
/
AP
Voters head into Madison Church in Phoenix, Ariz., on Tuesday.

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A number of states — including Alaska, Arizona, California and Nevada — are voting on changes to how their elections are run, including voter identification measures. Other states — Colorado, Maryland and Missouri — will decide on redistricting proposals.

You can find more about these ballot measures here. Results for most of them are below. Find Colorado results here.

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