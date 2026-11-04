Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 4
Box 870370
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2026 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WQPR transmitter installation is underway. Expect broadcast interruptions. Thank you for your patience!

Midterm elections send historic firsts to the U.S. Senate

WBUR
Published November 4, 2026 at 11:04 AM CST
Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed speaks at an election night event, early Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026, in Detroit. (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP)
Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP
Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed speaks at an election night event, early Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026, in Detroit. (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP)

The midterm elections brought several historic firsts to the U.S. Senate, including Abdul El-Sayed of Michigan, who will become the first Muslim senator; Peggy Flanagan of Minnesota, who will become the first Native American woman senator; and Chris Pappas of New Hampshire, who will become the first openly gay male senator.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with NPR congressional correspondent Eric McDaniel about the election’s historic victories.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Politics & Government
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate