Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 4
Box 870370
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2026 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WQPR transmitter installation is underway. Expect broadcast interruptions. Thank you for your patience!

Trump's foreign allies distance themselves from him after U.S. midterms

WBUR
Published November 5, 2026 at 11:04 AM CST

The midterm earthquake has sent aftershocks across the world. Far-right leaders in Europe are distancing themselves from President Trump after voters soundly rebuked his party. NATO allies are expressing cautious optimism that a Democratic check on Trump could ease tariffs or strengthen flagging support for Ukraine.

Host Scott Tong gets the latest analysis from Ali Velshi, chief data reporter at MS NOW.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Politics & Government
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate