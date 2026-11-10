Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 4
Box 870370
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2026 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Supreme Court allows border wall construction in West Texas to continue

WBUR
Published November 10, 2026 at 11:06 AM CST

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday that the Trump administration can continue building a wall and other barriers in the Big Bend region of West Texas while litigation continues.

In an unsigned order, the Supreme Court lifted a district court’s temporary injunction halting construction along the U.S.-Mexico border, including areas near Big Bend National Park and private property.

Carlos Morales reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Politics & Government
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate