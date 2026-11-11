Republican advisor discusses the GOP's leadership vote

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Let's get some analysis now from a Republican who has served in the Trump White House and advised GOP lawmakers. That's Hogan Gidley. He served as White House deputy press secretary during the first Trump administration. He's also worked as an adviser and consultant for several Republican lawmakers, including House Speaker Mike Johnson. Good morning.

HOGAN GIDLEY: Good morning.

MARTIN: So as we just heard from Barbara, the new House Republican leader, Jim Jordan, has a reputation as a brawler. What's your take on what he will bring to the role, and what do you think his selection says about how Republicans want to handle being in the minority?

GIDLEY: Well, it's easy to rally around no. You know, with the slimmest majorities in American history, Mike Johnson was still able to pass a thousand bills out of the House of Representatives, which was a feat in and of itself. You talked about earlier the Freedom Caucus being a thorn in his side. No doubt that's true, but they also had a seat at the table, and they got things done.

Democrats, I think, on the other side, are about to be faced with a reality, and a difficult one at that, that, you know, being able to legislate is going to be a whole lot different than campaigning. But on our side, we elected a new leader in Jim Jordan. I think a lot of people are pleased with that. He does have a reputation as a brawler. Both men I've worked with. Steve Scalise is amazing. Quite frankly, they're all fighters on our side of the aisle, and we have to be in this era of politics.

I will say, going into what we experienced in the first Trump administration - with a massive weaponization of government going after Donald Trump for two impeachment hoaxes, Russia collusion lies, etc., etc. - people like Jim Jordan on the front lines of those fights. He is someone uniquely qualified at this given moment to be prepared for what's coming because, as you know, Democrats have signaled that's going to happen all over again.

So I think that was something people kind of baked into the idea of their vote. But at the same time, they kept a lot of the other leadership around. I mean, they have Tom Emmer as the whip still and Lisa McClain, too, as the chair. So a lot of people stayed the same, but they wanted a different person at the top.

MARTIN: Some members of the conference and dozens of Republican National Committee members, as we understand it, were urging the caucus to delay yesterday's vote so House Republicans had time for some soul-searching after the midterm defeat. What do you make of that argument?

GIDLEY: Yeah. I don't think that really holds a lot of weight or credence or credibility. Listen, Republicans know what's out in front of us. I think we want to go ahead and get started. On the House side, at least, we're prepared for this fight. So they want to go ahead and keep business as usual to prepare for what's coming. Democrats aren't going to take any pauses or slowdowns, and Republicans said, we're not going to do this - we're not going to do that either.

MARTIN: So here's what I'm wondering. They're - you're already hearing this debate on the Democratic side about whether Democrats can both achieve the policy gains that the voters said they wanted and achieve accountability for what many consider abuses of power on the side of the administration and so forth. OK. That's the point of view. So the question on the GOP side, given that Jordan is known as a brawler, are there things that the Republicans want to achieve too that you think he can work with the Democrats on in addition to fighting against the things that they don't want? And the reason I ask is that President Trump is not going to be on the ballot in 2028, but all the members of the House are. So presumably they want some things to be able to take to the voters, too. Can Jordan do that?

GIDLEY: Quite possibly, but a lot of that's going to rally around no. Listen, you talked about what the voters wanted. And that's a serious question because how they voted put the Democrats in power. But that doesn't necessarily mean it is a acceptance or desire to have Democrat policies. What they want are lower prices. The two main things Democrats campaign on and talked about were getting rid of the fossil fuel industry and having big government run your healthcare, both of which would exorbitantly explode prices and costs on everything. So, again, it's the rallying around the no for what they want to accomplish. If they can do that, which I think they'll be able to, it's not so much about getting something accomplished as it is about stopping...

MARTIN: I think they want to stop the war.

GIDLEY: ...Complete and utter catastrophe.

MARTIN: I think they want to stop the war. And I think a lot of Republicans do too.

GIDLEY: No question.

MARTIN: Which certainly has contributed to an increase in prices.

GIDLEY: Yes, that's correct.

MARTIN: And tariffs.

GIDLEY: That also comes out of the White House, not out of Congress.

MARTIN: Exactly.

GIDLEY: And so that's a different conversation to have. And Donald Trump himself has completely said he wants to end this thing pretty quickly too.

MARTIN: Well, but he hasn't.

GIDLEY: He hasn't yet, but that doesn't mean his desire has changed. Listen, he doesn't want Iran to get a nuclear weapon. He's outlined that clearly and plainly for everybody. Democrat presidents and politicians talked about it for decades.

MARTIN: And had a treaty to do so. And had a treaty to keep them from doing so.

GIDLEY: Of course, Donald Trump is the only one that has to do it, just like the border and other things.

MARTIN: And had a treaty to keep Iran from getting a nuclear weapon. But the question then - Congress does have the authority to fund the war. They could stop the funding of the war. Do you think that they're inclined to do that?

GIDLEY: Absolutely. And I bet Democrats want to do it, and I bet they'll be able to peel off some Republicans. But the two areas you just asked, or some areas you asked about, could they get together on? I think the border and healthcare will be two things they really push for.

MARTIN: OK. That is Hogan Gidley, a longtime adviser to Republicans in the White House and on Capitol Hill, including House Speaker Mike Johnson. Hogan, thanks.

GIDLEY: Thanks, guys. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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