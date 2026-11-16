Trump heads to Asia to meet with Xi and Putin amid Nvidia fallout

President Trump heads to Asia this week where he's set to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin for a high-stakes trilateral summit.

The trip to China marks Trump's second visit this year, and comes as the president and his party face widespread backlash from voters in the recent midterm elections, potentially weakening his bargaining position across the Pacific.

The president and administration officials – including Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick – are also under scrutiny after the recent resignation of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who admitted to an extramarital affair with a woman who U.S. intelligence officials believe was recruited by China's top spy agency, according to The New York Times. NPR has not independently confirmed those reports.

Huang traveled to China with Trump earlier this year – this time, tech billionaire Elon Musk is joining Trump in Shenzhen.

The expectation for major deals or pronouncements coming out of the meetings this week are low – but the meeting is still expected to make waves over the imagery of the trilateral summit.

Before China, Trump will first travel to the Philippines where he'll meet with allies at the ASEAN summit in Manila.

The president is expected to be in the region for just about three days.

Trilateral meeting

For weeks the president has said he's keen to discuss the Iran war and denuclearization with Putin and Xi. But Edgard Kagan, the former ambassador to Malaysia and a senior adviser at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said it's a topic that Xi likely won't want to get into. The White House confirmed Friday that Trump is expected to meet with Xi and Putin together.

"The Chinese strongly disagree with the idea that they should be involved in any kind of trilateral discussions with the United States and Russia on nuclear weapons," Kagan said.

"China wants to avoid this because they don't want to be locked into a subservient position. And they also don't want to create a precedent. I think the main thing for the Chinese is they know if they do a meeting and nuclear issues are discussed, it becomes much harder for them to refuse to do it in the future," he said.

A White House official said they do not expect any agreement to come out of the meeting on denuclearization.

"We do not expect to get to any kind of agreement," the official said, calling the trilateral an "entry point" for the three countries to talk about reducing nuclear weapons stock.

Another U.S. official not authorized to speak on the record acknowledged that denuclearization is a "difficult" topic for China.

"But we do think it's time for China to sort of step up to the adult table, if you will, and have adult conversations about adult things," the official said.

Putin, for his part, stands to benefit from a meeting with Trump and Xi, as Russia's war with Ukraine nears its five-year mark. Trump has made friendlier moves toward Russia in recent months, siding with Putin and striking a deal to release more Russian oil into the market ahead of the midterm elections.

Trump said last month that he was fine with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy not being present at a potential meeting with Putin about the war.

"Anything I can do to end the war, whether somebody's there or not," Trump said.

A White House official said Ukraine is not intended to come up in the meeting with Xi and Putin. And there is no plan for Putin and Trump to have a separate meeting.

Kagan said the meeting with Xi, Trump and Putin could end up being on the shorter side if there isn't much all parties are willing to discuss. But at the same time, "I could see this going longer because President Trump likes dealing with Putin and Xi. He sees them as his peers. He sees them as important world leaders," Kagan said.

Either way, a photo of the three leaders meeting together is enough to make headlines.

"That picture alone is going to be worth well over a thousand words," Kagan said.

Busan Agreement

This is the second time Trump and Xi are meeting on the sidelines of the APEC summit – but this year's meeting is notably different from last year's in Busan, South Korea, when tensions between the US and China were fraught amid the escalating trade war.

The meeting in Busan established a sort-of truce between the two countries. The U.S. immediately lowered some tariffs on Chinese goods and China agreed to loosen exports on rare earths. But the execution of the agreement has been spotty.

"There's friction in this truce. It's not smooth, but it's basically functional," Kurt Tong, Managing Partner at The Asia Group, said.

A White House official said the U.S. isn't getting rare earths from China at the pace or level they'd like.

"We really want to focus minds among our counterparts in China on compliance with this," they said.

Still, Tong expects the agreement to be renewed past its January expiration. The two sides will likely agree to the renewal either in Shenzhen or later this year at the G20 summit Trump is hosting in Miami, according to Tong.

Meetings in Manila

Before the president arrives in China, he's holding meetings with several allies in Manila, including a meeting with the other leaders of the Quad nations: India, Japan and Australia.

"I think it's quite significant symbolically and politically that the U.S., Australia, Japan and India, the major democracies of Asia and the Pacific, get together… it's especially significant that they're doing it just before the meetings in China," Tong said.

The White House said Trump will also sign a trade deal with Thailand while in the Philippines.

The opportunity in Manila for Trump is to repair and reinforce relationships with countries like Japan and India, and the host country the Philippines. The ASEAN summit is also the region's first look at the president since his party lost control of Congress and on a global stage, a chance to see what the last two years of Trump's presidency may look like.

"I think the real thing that people will be looking at first is, how does he present himself?" Kagan said. "How does his behaviour towards Modi and towards India change? Those are things people will be looking at very, very closely for clues for what the next two years are likely to be like."

Nvidia fallout

A White House official said they don't expect Trump to raise the issue of Huang's affair and resignation with Xi. The focus of the meeting is about trade, the official said.

Huang resigned last week after admitting the extramarital affair with Alice Huang. Trump administration officials are now facing scrutiny and questions about how much they knew about Huang's affair and how much Huang had access to Trump and his orbit.

"I think the main impact is here in the United States, where there are calls for accountability with respect to Mr. Huang's activities with the U.S. government and questions about what happened… the net result of that is to provide a tailwind to persons who are interested in tightening up the technology denial regime toward China," Tong said.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick agreed last week to appear in front of the Senate Banking Committee to answer further questions. Trump, for his part, has continued to defend Huang and called him an honorable person.



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