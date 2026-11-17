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Today's top stories

A technology issue with United Airlines delayed departing flights yesterday evening, just as air travel was returning to normal after the Federal Aviation Administration ordered a nationwide ground stop on Friday. President Trump said yesterday that he hopes this incident will prompt Congress to allocate more funds to upgrade the outdated air traffic control system.

Adam Gray / Getty Images North America A person looks at a departures board showing delays and cancellations at LaGuardia airport on November 13, 2026 in the Queens borough of New York City.

🎧 Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said that the FAA will reevaluate future maintenance procedures, NPR's Joe Hernandez tells Up First. Mike McCormick, a former FAA senior executive and air traffic manager, told Hernandez that he thinks another nationwide ground stop is unlikely. McCormick says that in cases like this, the FAA sometimes imposes a maintenance moratorium, temporarily halting such work. The ground stop happened while L3Harris workers converted copper wires to a fiber optic system and installed a new router in El Dorado, Arkansas.

President Trump is in Manila today to meet with allies at the ASEAN summit. Tomorrow, he travels to Shenzhen, China, for a joint summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. It's the first time those three have had a joint summit. The meeting will happen on the sidelines of the APEC summit that Xi is hosting in Shenzhen.

🎧 When leaving the White House yesterday, Trump said they would discuss his "favorite subject": Ukraine, NPR's Deepa Shivaram says. The White House had previously announced that Ukraine would not be on the agenda for the trilateral meeting. Shivaram says that Europe and Ukraine are concerned about how Ukraine may be discussed at the meeting, and what might come out of it, because President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will not be at APEC and Trump has recently been more lenient toward Putin and Russia.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's resignation has shaken Silicon Valley, prompting calls from some tech leaders for the board to reinstate him. Trump said he agreed with them. Meanwhile, the U.S. government introduced a rule to block remote access to advanced AI chips and servers, closing a loophole that could allow adversarial governments to access American AI technology through overseas data centers. Nvidia is the world's dominant producer of AI chips.

🎧 Many prominent AI and venture capital figures have recognized Huang as a visionary whose company played a significant role in the AI boom, NPR's Shannon Bond says. An online petition supporting his reinstatement has garnered more than 160,000 signatures, but Bond says some of them may not be real. Elon Musk says he signed it. Brad Gerstner from Altimeter Capital, a key Nvidia investor, has urged the board to thoroughly investigate and keep all options open. Bond says the interim CEO and CFO will address the public for the first time following today's earnings report.

Prosecutors are moving to retry Lindsay Clancy for the deaths of her three children. The new trial is set for March 29, 2027. Although there was speculation about potentially reducing the charges to manslaughter or second-degree murder after her previous trial ended in a mistrial, no changes were made during Monday's court hearing. Judge William Sullivan, who presided over the first trial, will oversee the new proceedings. He denied Clancy's defense team's request to dismiss the charges based on double jeopardy. Clancy's defense argues that she shouldn't be held criminally responsible for killing her children because she was suffering from severe postpartum psychosis.

Deep dive

Nina Alexandria Riggio for NPR / Dressed in costumes for Halloween, students of Kids Campus SFCC play at the playground in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

One year ago, New Mexico became the first state to offer free childcare to all families regardless of income, as long as adults are working, seeking work, in school, or unable to work. Many parents have found this initiative life-changing, but capacity was limited. Only 50% of the some 67,000 children ages 5 and under are enrolled in the universal childcare program. Some of the remaining families participate in other programs, such as PreK and Head Start. New Mexico officials say the program must expand to meet demand. The issues observed in New Mexico are mirrored across the nation, prompting policymakers and childcare advocates to closely monitor the state's initiative.

👶 Almost half of U.S. children aged 5 and under live in licensed childcare deserts, where demand exceeds availability, according to the Center for American Progress, a left-leaning think tank.

👶 New Mexico's program has an operating budget of nearly $600 million, but some lawmakers are concerned it could be $50 million over budget this year.

👶 New Mexico state Sen. Steve Lanier tells NPR that the steep cost of the program is why he only supports universal childcare for some people, since someone earning around $450,000 or $600,000 might not need assistance. Lanier has previously sued to end the initiative, but the lawsuit was unsuccessful.

👶 Since the enactment of free, universal childcare in New Mexico, lower-income mothers have experienced significant gains. Their full-time employment has risen by 23%, according to a new paper from Arizona State University.

Picture show

Nina Alexandria Riggio for NPR / Dressed in costumes for Halloween, students of Kids Campus SFCC play at the playground in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Millions of shorebirds embark on epic migrations to Alaska each year to breed. They often travel thousands of miles from places like New Zealand, Asia and South America. But researchers have found a concerning trend: Nearly half of the 41 shorebird species that breed in Alaska are in decline. These birds time their journeys to coincide with peak insect availability, and climate change is throwing off their schedules. Warmer springs lead to earlier insect emergence, creating a mismatch that could leave shorebirds without enough food supply. Scientists are now racing to understand if these migratory birds can adapt to the changing Arctic landscape.

3 things to know before you go

Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images Europe Robert Pattinson attends the world premiere of The Odyssey in London in July.

British actor Robert Pattinson will be the seventh James Bond, taking his place among an iconic lineup of stars that started with Sean Connery and most recently featured Daniel Craig. The 69th annual Grammy Awards nominations were announced yesterday. British singer-songwriter RAYE leads with 11 nominations, followed by Spanish artist Rosalía with nine nods. Civil rights champion Dolores Huerta made history yesterday as the first non-elected individual and the first woman to lie in honor at the California State Capitol. She died of cancer last month at age 96. (via KQED)

This newsletter was edited by Suzanne Nuyen.

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