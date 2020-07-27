2 Georgia men arrested in Alabama prostitution sting

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Two Georgia men have been arrested on felony drug and prostitution charges after an undercover human trafficking operation at an Alabama motel. 

The Tuscaloosa News reports that 25-year-old Isaiah Rashaud Williams and 26-year-old Demetrius Lamonallen Wright, both of Cairo, Georgia, were arrested Friday in Tuscaloosa.

Williams is charged with two counts of drug possession and one felony count of promoting prostitution. He remains jailed with bail set at $30,000.

Wright is charged with one count each of unlawful drug possession and felony promoting prostitution. He remains jailed with bail set at $20,000.

Lt. Darren Beams of the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force says several women were rescued and taken to a safe location where they were being aided.

