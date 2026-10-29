Eleven states cut Medicaid coverage for refugees who are pregnant or children
When Congress cut Medicaid benefits for refugees who are in the U.S. legally, most states allowed them to continue for children and pregnant women. Arizona and 10 others did not.
Copyright 2026 KJZZ News
Corrected: October 29, 2026 at 9:42 AM CDT
A previous headline incorrectly said that refugees in 11 states are losing Medicaid coverage. In fact, most refugees nationwide are losing it, because of a change in federal law. States can continue to provide Medicaid coverage to refugees who are children or who are pregnant, but 11 of them are not doing so.