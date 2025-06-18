Mayor of Tuscaloosa? More like die-hard Tide fan & fried chicken connoisseur!

Quick-Fire Quips is a speedy questionnaire where we get to know people who stand out in the state of Alabama. In this episode, Alabama Public Radio host Baillee Majors interviews Walt Maddox. He's an Alabama native, graduate of the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB), history buff and the Mayor of Tuscaloosa.

Don Naman / 205-266-7761 / shared by the City of Tuscaloosa

He's also the founder of the annual Tuscaloosa Mayor’s Cup 5K for Pre-K, also referred to as the Mayor’s Cup. He created the 5K run in 2007 to help support the Tuscaloosa Pre-K Initiative, which aims to expand Pre-K access for children in the Druid City. April 2025 saw a record turn out of 2,100 participants.

Don Naman Photography & Walt Maddox / Facebook / Don Naman 205-266-7761 dvnaman@icloud.com

Baillee: Hi, happy to have you on!

Walt: Hey, I'm happy to be here. Thank you for having me.

Baillee: Absolutely! This is a busy time for you. You've been re-elected as Mayor of your hometown for a historic sixth term. How does that feel?

(Walt laughs)

Walt: It feels humbling. It feels surprising. I'm still as excited as I was when I was first elected in 2005.

(Walt and Baillee laugh)

Baillee: OK, as a warm up to answer questions I'm going to give you a tongue twister. I want you to say Quick-Fire Quips, three times fast.

Walt: Quick-Fire Quips, Quick-Fire Quips, Quick-Fire Quips. Quick-Fire Quips, Quick-Fire Quips, Quick-Fire Quips.

Baillee: That was very impressive.

Walt: Well, thank you, and I did not practice, but I'm kind of impressed with myself at the moment (laughs).

Baillee: Let's go ahead and get into the questionnaire. What's the first word that comes to mind when you hear Alabama?

Walt: "Roll Tide!" It's really two words, but I grew up here in Tuscaloosa, and it's just ingrained in us. The first time I remember Alabama losing the football game, my dad and I were listening to it on the radio, and I cried, literally cried. I didn't know Alabama could lose under Coach (Paul "Bear") Bryant!

crimsontidefoundation.org

Baillee: When it comes to game day, do you have any superstitions that you do?

Walt: I try not to be because the methodical data side of me tells me none of that matters, what shirt I wear, where I sit, you know, the routine that I do.

Walt Maddox / Facebook

But yet I find myself during a game thinking, "Well, if we do better if I'm sitting on this side," then I'm going to do that.

Baillee: We've talked about superstitions. Do you happen to have any irrational fears?

Walt: Oh, I don't like lake water or brown water or creek water. It's just not my thing, and my wife and children, it does not bother a bit, but I don't particularly like it.

Baillee: The water, not being able to see, that's bothersome, but also the mud!

Walt: Yeah, everybody else is just loving it, and I'm like, "ehhhh." I'm with you on that.

Baillee: Ok, is there a bad stereotype, or other things that you think people just kind of get wrong about Alabama, or maybe even Tuscaloosa?

Walt: You know, I remember the past tornado, a lot of the national media was here say, "You're not what we expected." It feels at times people think of Alabama and they just associate it with ignorance or backwardness or a lack of sophistication or understanding.

And I think we have to continue to work hard to represent ourselves in a way that shows “No, our state is forward leaning.”

Dave Martin/ASSOCIATED PRESS / AP FILE - This is an April 30, 2011 file photo of tornado damage in Tuscaloosa, Ala., following an April 27, 2011 tornado. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)

Baillee: Absolutely, I agree. Now, What is the best dish to bring to a potluck?

Walt Maddox / Instagram

Walt: Oh, fried chicken! I love fried chicken!

Baillee: Are you talking about, like fried chicken tenders, or you mean like bone engine?

Walt: No, I'm talking about chicken breasts, chicken thighs, drumsticks. Come on now! Chicken tenders? That's "bougie" food right there. I'm talking about REAL fried chicken!

Baillee: What is something on your bucket list?

Walt: I want to jump out of an airplane with a parachute. My wife thinks I've lost my mind, but climbing Mount Everest has kind of entered into my thought process. And I want to visit the Vatican. I've never been to Italy, and I'd love to visit the Vatican.

Baillee: What is a hidden gem here in Tuscaloosa that more people should know about?

elevatetuscaloosa.com Western Riverwalk in Tuscaloosa

Elevatetuscaloosa.com/ Randall Family Park & Trailhead in Tuscaloosa

Walt: I think it's relatively new, but the Western Riverwalk that was just constructed. It is the best section of the Riverwalk we have in Tuscaloosa. It’s about a mile stretch... And I'll say the second is the Northern Riverwalk at Randall Park.

Baillee: Also, I think the art community here is very big. I know, you know, people hear Kentuck, and they associate that with this part of the state. Are there any that you particularly enjoy going to?

Walt: The Druid City Art Festival in downtown that was held in early April is something that I really like.

You know, those things really make me proud. Tuscaloosa has a very strong arts community that really doesn't get the notoriety it deserves, but it's very strong. It's very intentional, and it really helps to make this community great.

Baillee: Okay, here's the last question, what does Alabama need?

Walt: You know, I think Alabama needs to raise its expectations. We are very comfortable being 46, 47, 48 and 49th and 50th in everything that matters. We need to demand more of our governor, of our legislature, of our mayors, of our city council members and of our county commissioners.

As long as we're willing to settle and accept some level of mediocrity, and in some cases, even worse, then we will never capitalize on the immense resources we have in this state.

Walt Maddox / Instagram

Baillee: Very well said. All right, That's it for today's Quick-Fire Quips, a speedy questionnaire where we get to know people who stand out in the state of Alabama.

That was Alabama native, graduate of the University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the mayor of Tuscaloosa, Walt Maddox. I'm your host, Baillee Majors.

Keep up with Mayor Walt Maddox on all his socials:

- Instagram

- Facebook

- X / Twitter

- Website

Don't forget to check out Alabama Public Radio on Facebook and Instagram for more Quick-Fire Quips!

Local support is provided by JMF Technologies. Check out the company on Facebook and Instagram.