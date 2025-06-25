Mobile: Finer than frog hair & Where Biodiversity and Industry Thrive

Quick-Fire Quips is a speedy questionnaire where we get to know people who stand out in the State of Alabama! In this episode, Alabama Public Radio host Baillee Majors talks with Sandy Stimpson, a native to the Yellowhammer State, graduate of The University of Alabama, as well as the 108th Mayor of Mobile.

Baillee: Mayor, thank you for joining!

Sandy: Oh, thank you. It's a privilege.

Baillee: You announced in 2024 that you're not seeking re-election for a fourth term. What has your experience been like since taking office in 2013?

Sandy: So, I have to begin by saying it's probably been the most gratifying thing that I've ever done in my life. Being part of a team that's helping move Mobile forward and transform the city and achieve the potential that's been out there for many years, and so, I'd say it's been a great experience.

City of Mobile Groundbreaking for the new Mobile Arena / May 2025

Baillee: Is there anything you're particularly proud of during your time as mayor?

Sandy: Mobilians now recognize that there's a lot of momentum going with our city, where maybe in the past, there was some skepticism. When you look at the economic development that's going on in the city, it's pretty amazing.

Internally, I would say probably one of the greatest achievements that the team has accomplished has to do with the fiscal situation, fiscal outcome that we've had over the last 11 years for the city. We're in great financial shape.

Baillee: The next Mayor of Mobile will be sworn in on November 3rd, so you got a little bit of time between now and then. But what is in the future for you when it comes to after mayorhood?

Sandy: So, I really haven't made any plans exactly what I'm going to do, but probably top priority will be whatever my wife tells me to do. We will have been married 50 years, and I think over the last 12 years, there have been some things that that she probably has some expectations to make up for.

When I talk to people who have retired, they've all said, "You need a plan. You need something to do." Then, coming from my boss, Jean, she said, "We'll leave that door open, but I don't expect you to be at the house between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m." So, I'm going to be somewhere!

City of Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson is recognized by Gov. Kay Ivey and the Alabama Legislature for years of dedicated service to the City of Mobile / May 2025

Baillee: I want to ask about your wife, because you mentioned you guys have been together a long time. Will you please tell me how y'all met?

Sandy: We met while in college. Got married right out of college. I was 23 and she was 21, and as I said, it'll be 50 years in September.

City of Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson and his wife, Jean, have been married since 1975 and have four grown, married children and 14 grandchildren.

Baillee: Oh gosh, congratulations. That's amazing! Well, now the introductions are done, I'm gonna go and get you warmed up a little bit more to answer our questions. To do that, I want you to say Quick Fire-Quips three times fast.

Sandy: OK. Quick Fire-Quips, Quick Fire-Quips, Quick Fire-Quips.

Baillee: Onto the questionnaire! Question number one, what is the first word that comes to mind when you hear Alabama?

Sandy: Opportunity. Being a “right to work” state and seeking economic development, I think there's a lot of opportunity for all of our citizens.

Baillee: What is a hidden gem in Mobile that more people should know about?

Sandy: Our Mardi Gras Museum (Mobile Carnival Museum). It's a wonderful museum, showing all the costumes and attire that was been worn by kings and queens over a long period of time, and it's just really fascinating to see it.

Our art museum (Mobile Museum Of Art), it's fantastic. It's really evolved in the last two or three years now. Our history museum (History Museum of Mobile), too. We got a lot of great things going on.

Baillee: Do you think that most people know that Mardi Gras was born in Mobile and not in New Orleans?

Sandy: Anybody that meets a Mobilian will come away with the knowledge that it was founded here, because a Mobilian will let you know that it was founded here and not New Orleans! So, it depends on if you've interacted with one of us.

Baillee: What is a Southern phrase that you catch yourself saying way too much?

Sandy: Finer than frog hair.

Baillee: I don't think I've heard that one before. What does that mean?

Sandy: (laughs) Well, it means that you're mighty fine, because frogs don't have hair. So, if you're finer than frog hair, it doesn't get much finer than that!

Baillee: I'm gonna have to start using that. That's so funny. Next question, do you have any superstitions or irrational fears?

Sandy: I do not.

Baillee: Are you a fan of a sports team? Or do you do any kind of game day rituals or anything like that?

Sandy: The only thing that I do, is if Alabama (The University of Alabama) is losing, and I'm sitting in a certain place in the room, I get up and change positions (laughs).

Baillee: Has that helped?

Sandy: Yeah, sometimes it helps a little (laughs).

Baillee: Ok, so, a bit of a superstition... kind of!

Sandy: (laughs) Yeah, I do a little bit...a I do have a little bit of one, yeah!

Baillee: Now, is there a fun fact about the Port City that you wish people would know more about?

Sandy: I'm not gonna say it's a fun fact, but I'll say this kind of a new tagline would be "Mobile, where biodiversity and industry thrive."

This is the second largest river delta in the United States, and we've got Airbus and Austal. We've got multiple chemical plants with all kinds of industry, and all of them are thriving and coexisting with each other. So, that's pretty that's pretty interesting to me.

Baillee: Yeah, and also impressive, very impressive! Next question, Who was your childhood hero?

Sandy: As a small child, somebody like Daniel Boone and Davy Crockett! They had pretty good reputations.

Baillee: Let's talk Southern food. When it comes to grits, are you a savory grits kind of person or a sweet grits kind of person?

Sandy: Regular grits, not sweet grits.

Baillee: How do you prepare them?

Sandy: I eat them as my wife prepares them.

(Baillee and Sandy laugh)

Baillee: Does she put cheese, salt and pepper, butter? I bet she makes pretty good grits.

Sandy: Salt, pepper and butter.

Baillee: OK, classic! I love it.

Sandy: If you really want to stretch it though. You can mix your grits with your eggs and your bacon and mix it all up at the same time, put a little Crystal Hot Sauce on it.

City of Mobile

Baillee: I'll put a little bit of salsa, sometimes. I'm not big into hot sauce, but I do think you're onto something there, Mayor. But here's our last question, what does Alabama need?

Sandy: A change of image. We're much more sophisticated to a certain level, much more educated.

Baillee: What do you think that image should strive to be?

Sandy: We are very aggressive when it comes to trying to improve the quality of life in the State of Alabama. You know, when we have people come in from out of state, out of the country, they just say, "Gosh, everybody is so nice. I'm amazed at what y'all have here."

And I say, "Well, you know, because of the image of Alabama... once you all find out we have indoor plumbing, and then our roads are paved, you know, the rest is landyap!" They are just amazed at what we have.

Baillee: That's it for today's Quick-Fire Quips, a speedy questionnaire where we get to know people who stand out in Alabama. That was the 108th Mayor of Mobile, Sandy Stimson. I'm your host, Baillee Majors.

