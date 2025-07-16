Shell Yeah! Nonprofit director chats about coastal critters & conservation

Quick-Fire Quips, a speedy questionnaire where we get to know people who stand out in the State of Alabama! In this episode, Alabama Public Radio host Baillee Majors talks with Mark Berte, the Executive Director of the Alabama Coastal Foundation in Mobile.

The ACF was founded in 1993 to improve and protect Alabama's coastal environment through cooperation, education and participation. The foundation provides programs that educate current and future leaders and gives volunteer opportunities for people to help the local coastal environment.

Mark: How ya doing, Baillee?

Baillee: I’m doing good, happy to have you on!

Mark: Thank you so much, from South Alabama!

Baillee: Tell me about the Alabama Coastal Foundation, the ACF.

Mark: Our whole mission is to improve and protect our coastal environment, and that means working with people to educate them about our resources and then giving them volunteer opportunities to help out.

Baillee: The foundation is very active right now during sea turtle nesting and hatching season. Can you tell me a little bit more about those efforts?

Mark: Yes, generally, that starts at the beginning of May. Actually, this year, April 30th, Kemp’s Ridley sea turtles laid a nest. So, our volunteers, and team leaders were ready to mark that, and those are protected species, so we mark the nest and then basically collect that data for scientific purposes.

Baillee: Can you just explain a little bit why sea turtle conservation is important to Alabama?

Mark: Our sea turtle conservation program is called Share the Beach, and it's really vital to the state. It's the state's sea turtle conservation program. We get funded through the Natural Resource Damage Assessment to conduct that important work.

Sea turtles are keystone species. They've been around for millions of years. So, it's important for us to document those nests every season and know how many actually make it back into the Gulf.

Baillee: Perfect. Now the introductions are done and out of the way, let's get you warmed up to answer the questionnaire. And to do that, I want you to say Quick-Fire Quips, three times fast.

Mark: All right, here we go. Quick-Fire Quips, Quick-Fire Quips, Quick-Fire Quips.

Baillee: Very nice. OK, here is the first question. What's the first word that comes to mind when you hear Alabama?

Mark: Beautiful. The places that we have here in the state and the people, the animals. Basically, there's no other place in the country that has more aquatic diversity of life than we do here in Alabama. So, beauty is really part of who we are.

Baillee: What's a bad stereotype or something that people get wrong about Alabama?

Mark: I think people will put us in a place, or paint everybody in a broad brush. Alabama is as diverse as the country in terms of our geology, and that's what makes us a very special place.

Baillee: Next question, what is your favorite coastal animal and why?

Mark: Actually, so this is a great question. Our Osprey is a part of our logo for the Coastal Foundation. And the reason why is because, we humans were the problem when we were putting DDT out there, but we were also a part of the solution to banning that. So, it's really a testament to what humans can do if everybody works together.

Baillee: Perfect, if someone is planning a beach trip, what are some essentials to bring?

Mark: For sure, sunscreen and then bring your refillable water bottles. No glass on the beach! But really, the important thing is just to have a great time. And if you ever do see a sea turtle, make sure to call our sea turtle hotline. Stay back, stay low and stay quiet.

Baillee: OK, next question, what is your favorite getaway spot in Alabama and why?

Mark: Hmm, I hate to say this, but usually it is the beach. We are very blessed to have such fine sand here in the warm Gulf, and Fort Morgan is definitely my go-to place.

Baillee: Mark, I might get you in trouble with this next question. But what do you think is the best beach in Alabama?

Mark: All of them! (Baillee and Mark laugh)

Baillee: Ok, what is something you wish more people knew about coastal wildlife?

Mark: That is precious. Our coastal wildlife really is very unique to the state, and we have three different species of turtles that nest. We have some really wonderful birds that migrate from South America every year, and so just making sure to take care of the environment so that those animals and mammals can flourish as well.

Baillee: What's a hidden gem in Mobile or along the Alabama Gulf Coast that more people should know about?

Mark: We have great art down here. We have the Art Walk in Fairhope on the First Friday, and in Mobile the second Friday. There's pretty much art galleries anywhere you want to go in this in this part of the state.

Baillee: What is something you would recommend to someone who's never been to the coast before? Like, what is a dish, whether it's shrimp and grits or popcorn shrimp?

Mark: We have delicious oysters that are farm raised, as well as tonged. You could have them, you know, fried. You can have them raw.

If you go to our website, all of the oyster shell recycling restaurants that are participating in our Oyster Shell Recycling Program. I highly recommend supporting them. You'll not only enjoy a great meal, but you'll also be supporting a business that's also supporting the environment.

Baillee: Perfect. This is the last question. What does Alabama need?

Mark: So, Alabama needs, probably more people to exercise their First Amendment right, in this day and age, to peacefully assemble and petition the government to do better. And so I would say that would be what it needs the most.

That's it for today's Quick-Fire Quips, a speedy questionnaire where we get to know people who stand out in the State of Alabama. That was Mark Berte, the Executive Director of the Alabama Coastal Foundation in Mobile. I'm your host, Baillee Majors.

