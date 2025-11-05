Tattoos, Witchcraft & the Magic City's Occult Community

Quick-Fire Quips is a questionnaire where we get to know people who stand out in the State of Alabama! In this episode, Alabama Public Radio host Baillee Majors talks with Mambo Baptiste, owner of Magic City Conjure, Conjure Haunted Attraction, as well as Iniquities in downtown Birmingham.

Baillee: Hey, Mambo, how are you?

Mambo: I'm doing well today. How are you?

Baillee: I'm doing great. Tell me about your different businesses.

Mambo: Well, I'm everything your mother ever warned you about—between witchcraft, tattoos, and selling sex toys, I am the problem. I love it. Iniquities is a safe space where you can ask questions about sexuality and what have you. Magic City Conjure is a safe place for your religious and spiritual journey. Conjure Haunted Attraction is just a place to have fun. I love Halloween, and a portion of our proceeds go to domestic violence survivors. So, yeah, it's just having fun but being able to give back to the community at the same time.

Baillee: Well, now the introductions are out of the way, let's get you warmed up to answer the questionnaire. To do that, I want you to say "Quickfire Quips" three times fast.

Mambo: Quickfire Quips, Quickfire Quips, Quickfire Quips.

Baillee: You know what? You made it through! We got it out. Here we go. Okay, here's the first question: What is the first word that comes to mind when you hear "Alabama"?

Mambo: Oh, honestly, "home." Now, that being said, does Alabama feel like home? Sometimes yes, sometimes no. Alabama is almost like a little engine that could. Anybody that comes to Alabama with preconceived notions always leaves with a changed mind and a changed heart, for the most part. Alabama really is a great state.

Baillee: So, what's a bad stereotype or something that people get wrong about Alabama?

Mambo: They think we're dumb. They hear an accent and they just assume we're dumb as a box of rocks. No one assumes that I am from Alabama because they have, again, a preconceived notion of what somebody looks like. But Alabama is so, so much more. There's so much talent in Alabama it's baffling, and the sad part about it is because Alabama is not taken seriously, in order to be successful with those talents, you literally have to leave the state.

Baillee: Next question: What is a hidden gem in Birmingham that more people should know about?

Mambo: The Garage is a great place. They have great sandwiches and the vibe is just phenomenal. And not just to toot my own horn, but Magic City Conjure definitely has a vibe. We have a little cafe area out front where you can have your tea or your coffee outside, and there's music playing. You can just sit and hear the wind chimes going—there's an umbrella—you can just meditate. It's just totally a chill, cool vibe. You can just sit and people-watch if you want to.

Baillee: I love that. Okay, do you think that people would be surprised to hear that Birmingham has a so-called "occult community"?

Mambo: Birmingham is still a very, very Christian city. The state is—I mean, we're still in the Bible Belt. I feel like because information is more easily accessible than it used to be, it's allowing people to see things for themselves.

Baillee: What is something you wish more people knew about pagan practices?

Mambo: I wish they knew that Hollywood has created a vision of what that looks like. If you really study what paganism is and what it looks like, the short version is: it’s power to the people.

Baillee: What would you say to anyone who's interested in learning about pagan practices?

Mambo: Please do. Seriously, pick up one book. Start somewhere. Basically, follow your heart and do what feels comfortable. You can never go wrong with gaining knowledge.

Baillee: Do you have any superstitions or irrational fears?

Mambo: I don't really believe in superstitions. What I do believe in is that the universe is always going to do what it needs to do to make sure that you are on the right path. Everything happens for a reason—I'm a firm believer in that one.

Baillee: What is your favorite getaway spot in Alabama and why?

Mambo: I'm kind of boring; I don't drink or party or anything like that. I work a lot. So, a getaway for me is someplace really quiet. The lake, or any place that has lots of trees and water. Smith Lake is a great place for that. Alabama has tons of those places.

Baillee: What is something on your bucket list?

Mambo: Ooh boy, it's a pretty big list. As far as travel, I would love to go to Bali. I would also love to go to Africa. As far as just a bucket list in general: the All-American dream, right? Find the love of your life, get married, and have babies. But do it in a way that is real for me.

Baillee: Okay, here is the last question. What does Alabama need?

Mambo: Alabama needs to get out of its own way. Let's just be real. We need the old conservative ways to either drop off or... well, Alabama has some of the most talented people and it is one of the most beautiful states you will ever visit. But unfortunately, some of the people who are in power are trying to force their religion and their beliefs on you, and that's just not the way this works. So, I need Alabama to get out of its own way and stop being an embarrassment.

Baillee: That's it for today's Quick-Fire Quips, a speedy questionnaire where we get to know people who stand out in the state of Alabama. That was Mambo Baptiste, owner of Magic City Conjure, Conjure Haunted Attraction, as well as Iniquities in downtown Birmingham.

