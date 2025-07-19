Texas Dog Survives Storm in Washer

Two weeks ago, deadly flood waters hit central Texas, killing more than 130 people, with many people still missing. The death toll for animals is uncountable. Texas animal shelters are asking people to foster rescued animals; animal rescue groups are working to care for hundreds of animals who survived but are now homeless.

I think my favorite rescue story has to do with a family whose home was destroyed by the devastating flood waters; they swept in so quickly that the water level in the home rose to waist-high in less than twenty minutes. The family’s son, Cody, a high school senior, could not locate his dog (who had run off somewhere in the chaos); so he had to get out of the house and leave without him.

Several days later, the flood waters receded, and the family returned to their home, or what was left of it. Cody knew the chance that his dog survived was almost none. But – as he climbed in through a broken window, he heard something – a scratching sound – and a whimper! He turned his flashlight and saw his beloved pet floating in the washing machine - alive! Apparently, the dog climbed into the washer after the water burst through the door and flooded the home. It turned out to be his personal ark that floated and kept him safe in the deadly current.

Volunteers are working hard to rescue stranded pets that managed to survive the flood waters, leaving food and baited traps, especially for lost cats who might have managed to survive.

Before an emergency happens in your area, make a plan to keep your pet indoors if a storm is predicted. Pack a “go” bag for your pet with food, medication, medical records, and a leash, harness, carrier, whatever you might need. And have a place to go – remember, most emergency relief shelters do not accept pets, so have a plan for where you might go with your furry friend. And, before disaster strikes, have your pet microchipped, and make sure the information is up to date. Do it today, when you’re speaking of pets.



