You may remember a very old TV show called the Little Rascals, about a gang of kids including Spanky, Alfalfa, Buckwheat, and of course, Petey the dog, a Bull Terrier with a black eye. I remember Petey, and it makes me smile when I see Bull Terrier. They are handsome dogs – maybe fifty pounds or so, with a smooth white coat, an egg-shaped head and often a black patch around one eye.

Last Fall, you may have heard the story of Trooper, a Bull Terrier that was abandoned alongside a Florida highway, tied to a fence in rising flood waters as Hurricane Milton approached. A Florida state trooper saw the dog and knew if he left it there it would die; so he rescued it and took it to an animal shelter. The dog, now named “Trooper”, was cared for, and put up for adoption. He found a new home with people who were experienced Bull Terrier owners, and had been for more than thirty years, so they knew Trooper would fit right in with their other pets.

Meanwhile, the original owner, who claimed he had to leave the dog because he couldn’t find anyone to take him, was charged with animal cruelty.

And Trooper’s story has more than a happy ending. It inspired a new law in Florida, “Trooper’s Law”, which made it a felony to restrain and abandon pets during a natural disaster. Punishment can include up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

If you think you might like to own a Bull Terrier, you would be in good company. President Theodore Roosevelt had one, and Budweiser had Spuds, a mascot for their Bud Light brand. Target uses a Bull Terrier as its mascot.

The Bull Terrier breed is affectionate and playful, and gets along well with people – not always so well with other dogs. They are energetic, so be prepared to deal with an active pet. If you are looking for friendly dog, the Bull Terrier might be right for you when you’re speaking of pets.

__>^..^<__